1 killed, 9 injured after house explodes in Missouri

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

One person was killed and nine others suffered severe injuries after a house exploded in Wyatt, Missouri, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday statement. A preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, officials said. 

Officials were called to the scene at approximately 7:00 a.m. local time and found ten injured people, the statement said. All were transported to medical facilities with injuries ranging from "serious to life-threatening." The age of the victims ranged from six months old to mid-twenties, authorities said. 

A man in his twenties died from his injuries at a local hospital, the statement said. Neither he nor any of the other victims have been identified.   

Though authorities believe the explosion was sparked by a gas leak, it's not yet clear where the leak came from. The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are investigating the cause of the explosion. 

Victoria Albert
Victoria Albert is a Sr. News Editor at CBS News.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 6:56 PM

