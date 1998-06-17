Wregget, Roche On Way To Calgary

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded backup goalie Ken Wregget and left wing Dave Roche to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday for centers German Titov and Todd Hlushko.

Wregget, 34, was 3-6-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average in 15 games last season. He spent 6 ½ seasons with the Penguins following a 1992 trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

"At the conclusion of the season we said that goaltending was an area that we needed to address immediately," Flames general manager Al Coates said. "The acquisition of Ken Wregget provides us with more options and more importantly, with a proven goalie who has won consistently in the NHL."

Roche spent last season with Syracuse in the American Hockey League, finishing with 12 goals, 20 assists and 307 penalty minutes in 72 games. He appeared in 132 NHL games with Pittsburgh the previous two seasons.

Titov, a native of Russia, had 18 goals and 22 assists in 68 games for Calgary last season. Hlushko had an assist in 13 games with Calgary, and 10 goals and 14 assists with St. John of the AHL.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed