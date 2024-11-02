World's largest crocodile in captivity, Cassius, died in Australia at a wildlife sanctuary

The world's largest crocodile in captivity, Cassius, died at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia.

The Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat & Gift Shop posted on Facebook about the loss of Cassius.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mate Cassius," the post read. "He was more than just a crocodile he was a cherished member of our family and brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years."

Cassius' condition had been declining since Oct. 15, the post read. The habitat also thanked everyone who visited Cassius during his life and "offered kindness along the way."

Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, was thought to be at least 110 years old, according to the BBC, but no one is certain.

"He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc. Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."

In 2011, Cassius made history with a Guinness World Record as the largest crocodile in captivity at 17 ft.