500-pound World War II bomb found in Slovakia's capital, triggering evacuations

The discovery of a World War II bomb in Slovakia's capital during construction work prompted evacuations on Tuesday, officials said.

The emergency measure covered several blocks in downtown Bratislava, including a major bridge across the Danube River. Public transportation and all traffic were halted during the morning rush hour.

Experts were planning to defuse the 500-pound bomb, which was discovered on Monday evening, by midday.

An oil refinery located in the area was a target of the Allied bombardment during the war. Several tons of bombs were dropped on the site of the former Apollo refinery in June and September 1944, the Slovak Spectator reported.

Police secure the evacuation of people from buildings due to the discovery of a World War II bomb on Landererova Street in Bratislava, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Jaroslav Novak / AP

"After the raids, the entire complex was buried. The original wartime terrain is still here, and construction work is now uncovering it," the head of the bomb disposal unit, Ján Ferér, said in 2021, when another bomb was found, the outlet reported.

Slovakia was a Nazi puppet state during World War II.

WWII bombs found recently

Bombs from the war have triggered evacuations and emergency measures around the globe in recent months.

In August, large parts of Dresden, Germany were evacuated so experts could defuse an unexploded World War II bomb found during clearance work for a collapsed bridge.

In June, over 20,000 people were evacuated from Cologne after three unexploded U.S. bombs from the war were found. City authorities said that the discovered unexploded ordnances were two American 20-ton bombs and one American 10-ton bomb, each with impact fuses.

In March, a World War II bomb was found near the tracks of Paris' Gare du Nord station. In February, more than 170 bombs were found near a children's playground in northern England. And in October 2024, a World War II bomb exploded at a Japanese airport.