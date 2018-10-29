Boston Red Sox visit to White House up in the air, manager Alex Cora says

BOSTON -- Will the World Series champion Boston Red Sox visit President Trump at the White House? Manager Alex Cora said that decision hasn't been made yet, CBS Boston reports.

Cora was asked if the team would make the trip -- if invited -- during his news conference after the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in L.A. Sunday night to take the crown in five games.

"We'll talk about it later on," Cora said.

Earlier this fall, Cora was critical of the president's comments about Puerto Rico, Cora's native country.

White House visits have been the source of controversy during the Trump presidency. He called off the Eagles' Super Bowl visit when it became evident only a small number of players would be attending.

The Golden State Warriors didn't visit the White House after they won the NBA title.

But the Pittsburgh Penguins did visit with Mr. Trump after they won the Stanley Cup.