Women in U.K. are getting automatic pardons for past abortion convictions

Women in the United Kingdom who were convicted of illegally terminating their pregnancies under a Victorian-era law will receive automatic pardons on Monday, the government said.

This follows the passage of a landmark vote by Parliament last year to decriminalize abortion by repealing a section of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

Women who have received a caution from police will also be pardoned, and women arrested or investigated for ending their own pregnancy will have those details removed from their criminal records. They will not have to apply for pardons, and some will be issued posthumously.

The government did not provide the number of women affected. But Tonia Antoniazzi, the Labour member of Parliament who introduced the decriminalization amendment, said police have investigated more than 100 women suspected of illegal abortions in the five years preceding last year's vote. That included some who suffered natural miscarriages and stillbirths.

Antoniazzi described how women suspected of illegally aborting a fetus were once "dragged from hospital beds to police cells" and interrogated when they should have been cared for.

"This trauma cannot be erased, but I hope that this offers some alleviation of the pain these women have endured, enabling them to participate fully in society again, living their lives to the full, working the jobs they've always wanted to," she said.

Under current law, doctors can legally carry out abortions in England, Scotland and Wales up to 24 weeks, and beyond that under special circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger. Abortion in Northern Ireland was decriminalized in 2019.

Under the Crime and Policing Act that took effect this spring, women who terminate a pregnancy at any stage will not face criminal charges.

The measure was opposed by anti-abortion groups that argued it would open the door to abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy.

"While no pardon can undo the distress and trauma these women have experienced, this historic change in the law recognizes the profound harm caused by their criminalization and represents a meaningful step towards justice," said Heidi Stewart, with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, according to CBS News partner BBC News.

The law was changed after high-profile prosecutions, including the jailing of a mother of three that caused an outcry from abortion rights supporters.

Carla Foster was sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2023 for medically inducing an abortion about eight months into her pregnancy. An appeals court freed her a month later, saying the case called for "compassion, not punishment."

Another woman, Nicola Packer, was acquitted on a charge of unlawfully self-administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to procure a miscarriage. Packer, who took abortion medicine when she was about 26 weeks pregnant, testified that she did not know she had been pregnant for more than 10 weeks, which was the legal limit.

Her friend Helle Tumbridge, with Packer's consent, told BBC News that the whole incident has been "incredibly traumatic."

She said it took five years of investigations before a trial eventually found Packer not guilty.

"Of course, by that point the damage had been done," Tumbridge said, "and she'll live with that trauma for the rest of her life."