Woman's decomposing body found in attic of Massachusetts home

ROXBURY, Mass. -- Police returned to a home in Massachusetts on Friday for a second day after a decomposing body was found in the attic. Sources tell CBS Boston that officers were called to the Mattapan residence around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Residents told police they discovered the body after they smelled a strong odor in the home. Sources told CBS Boston the woman was wrapped up and decomposing.

Red crime scene tape was subsequently draped across the front door.

The woman's cause of death has not yet been released. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities did not clarify if foul play is being considered as a factor in the woman's death.

The incident remains under investigation.