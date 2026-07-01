Woman survives falling 1,500 feet down Mount Shasta

A woman suffered several injuries but survived falling 1,500 feet down California's Mount Shasta on Sunday, officials said.

The climber, 31, was attempting to ascend the mountain, which is technically a stratovolcano with the second-highest peak in the Cascades, according to the U.S. Forest Service. She was climbing in a group of three novices at an elevation of around 13,000 feet when she fell.

She suffered a suspected ankle fracture and "additional injuries consistent with the significant fall," although she was found alert and "in good spirits," the forest service said. Officials haven't identified the climber.

Efforts to locate and rescue the woman got underway at around noon on Sunday and involved three climbing rangers from the forest service as well as members of the California Highway Patrol. An initial helicopter search was limited because of cloud cover on the mountain, the forest service said, prompting one ranger to ascend a portion of the mountain on foot to reach her. One member of the woman's climbing party helped carry rescue equipment, as did a fourth climber who stopped to assist.

California Highway Patrol safely removed the woman from the mountain at around 5:30 p.m., and she was eventually taken to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta for medical care, according to the forest service.

The agency said the woman's fall "serves as an important reminder that Mount Shasta is a high-altitude mountaineering environment, not a hike," and "experienced climbers can encounter rapidly ranging weather, steep snow and ice, rockfall, and hazardous fall conditions."

It also encouraged prospective climbers to "be honest about your experience and physical conditioning" before attempting to summit the mountain.

The woman and her climbing party were ascending Mount Shasta along a route called Avalanche Gulch, which "is steep and rigorous requiring crampons, a mountain axe, helmet, and basic snow travel skills," according to the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center. It takes climbers up a 7,000-foot vertical ascent that features "steep snow and ice, rock fall, and weather extremes," the center said.