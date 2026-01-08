Woman shot in head by mistake and killed on bus in Houston, authorities say

A woman on a bus in Houston was shot in the head by mistake and killed Wednesday and another passenger said he was wounded, according to authorities. A manhunt was underway for the gunman.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, known as METRO, says a man got on the bus and opened fire aiming at two men who were also on board but hit the woman, who was in her mid-20s.

METRO Police Chief Ban Tien said the woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Houston police said a second person went to a local hospital reporting he'd been wounded in the shooting. His condition wasn't known.

METRO said the bus operator immediately stopped the bus and followed protocol, safely getting all the other passengers off.

METRO and Houston police swarmed the area seeking the shooter. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Surveillance footage from the bus was given to detectives and witnesses provided information to investigators as well, METRO noted.

A man who was on the bus at the time told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV he thinks the man who was shot got hit in the leg. "It was only two shots," he said.