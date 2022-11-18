Over 50 dogs were on a plane that had its wings ripped off and crashed. They all survived – and are up for adoption.

A plane transporting dozens of dogs from the South to a Wisconsin humane society had its wings ripped off as it crashed onto a golf course on Tuesday morning. Miraculously, everyone on board, including the dogs, survived.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Haerter said during a press conference on Tuesday that first responders were dispatched to Western Lakes Golf Course in Wisconsin's Waukesha County, where an airplane had crashed on the green. The large twin-engine plane had "belly-landed" on the course's fifth hole. The plane's wings were ripped off as it crashed through trees, he said.

RIGHT NOW: Update on the small plane crash in Waukesha County holding dozens of animals. Posted by CBS 58 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were also 53 dogs on board that were injured and transported to a local humane society.

Because the wings were torn off, there was also a "significant fuel spill," Haerter said. About 300 gallons of jet fuel seeped into the ground and a nearby marsh, which officials are cleaning. Officials said during the conference that the reason for the crash is under investigation.

"While this is a very large incident...this could have turned out so much worse," Haerter said. "...The pilot did exactly what he should have done."

Dozens of dogs survived a plane crash in Wisconsin. Humane Animal Welfare Society/Facebook

Maggie Tate-Techtmann, director of organizational development at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), said during the press conference that the plane was conducting a "planned transport" of the dogs when the crash occurred. Many of the dogs on the plane had to undergo treatment from the crash, she said, but all were available for adoption.

"Our team is very good at jumping into action," she said. "...So we were ready to jump into action."

On Thursday, HAWS debuted dogs who survived the crash on their Facebook page, calling them the "Western Lakes Loves." The organization said in a video that the 53 dogs had come from Alabama and Louisiana. The organization took in 21 of those dogs, while other rescue groups took the rest. As of Thursday, 19 of the dogs taken in by HAWS were ready for adoption.

Meet the HAWS Western Lakes Loves! After our transport plane crashed yesterday, HAWS was able to take in 21 of the 53... Posted by Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Of the other dogs rescued, nine went to the Washington County Humane Society, eight went to Humane Society of Sheboygan County, and the others went to Humane Society of Jefferson County and Elmbrook Humane Society.

"All dogs are doing remarkably well," Tate-Techtmann told Milwaukee's Journal Sentinel this week. "...Everyone pivoted so well. I tell them all the time to be prepared for the unexpected, and the team did a remarkable job meeting the needs of these dogs today. Some are already out having fun in the snow and are on the road to finding their forever homes."