Winter Olympics 2018: Team USA's Lindsey Vonn slips into 3rd

The Winter Games are gearing up for some action-packed events Tuesday in primetime. Team USA's Lindsey Vonn is eyeing a gold medal in the women's downhill. She won the downhill gold in 2010.

Also, the United States will have three competitors going for medals in figure skating. Bradie Tennell will compete in the first group, while Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen will compete in the fourth group.

Monday night saw history being made as when Germany and Canada tied for gold in the two-man bobsled race -- one that also saw the closest finish by the top four sleds in any Olympic sliding race, ever.

Scroll below to see the latest updates as they happen. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

9:46 p.m.: Norway edges out Lindsey Vonn to take 2nd place

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel scored a +0.09 from the leading score of 1:39.22 from Italy (Sofia Goggia).

USA's Lindsey Vonn drops to third place in the downhill (+0.47).

This didn't hold for that long:

And now, the waiting game... Will @lindseyvonn’s 2nd place position hold? 😱 pic.twitter.com/LX7JjWB1fO — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 21, 2018

9:13 p.m.: USA's Lindsey Vonn takes run, places 2nd

Vonn was clocked at skiing more than 60 mph ... but she was almost a half second behind Italy's time near the end of her run. She crosses the line and places second (+0.47) behind Italy's Sofia Goggia (1:39.22).

9 p.m.: Women's downhill skiing underway

Will Lindsey Vonn capture gold? We'll soon find out.

8:44 p.m.: South Korea defends title to capture gold in 3,000M relay

The team won again (after their victory in Sochi). There were numerous crashes and near wipeouts in the competition.

Italy earns the silver medal and the Netherlands capture the bronze.

Getty

8:40 p.m.: Women's 3,000M relay gets underway

8:35 p.m.: Relive Lindsey Vonn's 2010 Winter Games gold medal win

Team USA posted a throwback video showing Vonn's downhill gold victory in Sochi.

8:30 p.m.: Africa team has its first bobsled run in Winter Games

They scored +0.65 seconds behind Team USA (40.01).

8:21 p.m.: Team USA heads to the top in women's bobsled

After their run, Team USA (group 1, piloted by Elana Meyers Taylor) leads the bobsled competition with a 2/10 of a second ahead of Canada. They scored 40.01.

Group 2, piloted by Jamie Greubel-Poser, scored third place after their bobsled run just behind Germany.

8:18 p.m.: Women's bobsled kicks off

Canada's team starts the event with pilot Kaillie Humprhies.

8:08 p.m.: Ladies' figure skating short program kicks off

USA's Bradie Tennell takes the ice first for her short program, but she did take a tumble after an opening combo (triple lutz / double toe). She scored 64.01 (three points off her personal best).

The ladies of @usfigureskating take the ice TONIGHT for their short program at the 2018 #WinterOlympics! #figureskating pic.twitter.com/DaQgA17kuW — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 21, 2018

"It was definitely unexpected," Tennell said of her fall on a triple toe loop, "but things happen. We're all human. We all make mistakes. You just have to get up and keep going."

The Russians also have strong contenders, including two-time reigning world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, who broke her own short program world record in the team event. She has lost to only one skater since 2015 -- her teammate Alina Zagitova. The medals will be awarded Friday.

7:55 p.m.: Latest medal count by country

Here's a look at the total medals rounded up by CBS Sports.

7:30 p.m.: Tuesday night's schedule of events

Courtesy of CBS Sports.

8-10:45 p.m. -- Figure Skating (ladies' short program), NBCSN (LIVE)

9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Alpine Skiing (downhill gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Figure Skating -- Ladies' Short Program, NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Bobsled (competition), NBC

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Men's Snowboarding (big air competition), NBC (LIVE)

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey (Czech Republic vs. USA/Slovakia, quarterfinal), CNBC (LIVE)

10:45 p.m.-2:40 a.m. -- Women's Curling: Canada vs. Great Britain, NBCSN