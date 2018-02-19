Winter Olympics 2018: Virtue, Moir win ice dancing gold for Canada -- live updates

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who already won gold in team figure skating, earned gold medals in the ice dance free skate at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday. Virtue and Moir are now the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

History was also made when Germany and Canada tied for gold in the two-man bobsled race -- one that also saw the closest finish by the top four sleds in any Olympic sliding race, ever.

Tuesday's schedule features qualifying games in men's hockey and the women kicking off their first bobsled heats. There apparently won't be a resolution to the Russian doping case involving Alexander Krushelnitsky, a curler who could jeopardize the country's chances of marching under its own flag in the closing ceremony. Olympic officials say there won't be a hearing Tuesday on the matter.

Follow along for the latest updates. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

1:45 a.m.: Joint Korean women's hockey team ousted

The Korean women's hockey team has ended its historic Olympic run with a fifth straight loss, with thousands of fans shouting "We are one" and waving a "unification flag."

Team Korea, which included players from both North and South Korea, was defeated by Sweden 6-1 to cap a 0-5 run in the Pyeongchang Games Tuesday.

South Korean player Kim Heewon wiped away tears as she and teammates waved to cheering fans. Canadian coach Sarah Murray also shed tears when she hugged players. Some spectators also wept.

The team was formed about two weeks before the Pyeongchang Games began during an eleventh-hour push by the Koreas to improve ties. It was the Koreas' first joint Olympic squad.

The team's formation raised hopes that Olympics-related warming gestures between the two Koreas might help ease tensions over the North's nuclear weapons program.

12:45 a.m.: Men's hockey: U.S. 5, Slovenia 1



The United States' men's hockey team beat Slovakia 5-1 in the qualification round to advance to face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

American Ryan Donato scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament, and Troy Terry had three assists Tuesday.

College kids again led the way for the U.S., which scored more against Slovakia than it did in all three preliminary-round games.

James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Garrett Roe also scored for the Americans, who took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play for hits on Donato and goaltender Ryan Zapolski.

Zapolski shook off a collision with Ladislav Nagy and had arguably his best game of the tournament.

11:50 p.m.: 2-man bobsled even closer than first thought

Upon further review, the two-man bobsled race at the Pyeongchang Olympics was even closer than first thought.

It ended up with a tie for gold between Germany and Canada. It was also the closest finish by the top four sleds in any Olympic sliding race ever.

Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz shared the two-man gold with the German duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. Each finished in 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds. Latvia got bronze, with Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga finishing 0.05 seconds back.

Nico Walther and Christian Poser of Germany finished 0.20 seconds back of the lead and somehow didn't medal, getting only fourth. No individual athlete or team has even been that close to the winner in an Olympic sliding race and not medaled.

Andy Wong / AP

11:30 p.m. Virtue, Moir win ice dancing gold for Canada

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have won the gold medal in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with their third gold and fifth medal overall.

The Canadian pair scored a record 206.07 points, highlighted by their dramatic free dance set to the music of Moulin Rouge, to beat training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The French pair broke their own world record for a free dance with 123.35 points to "Moonlight Sonata," forcing Virtue and Moir to beat their own best by 3.28 points. The Canadians' score of 122.40 points gave them room to spare.

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took the bronze medal with a strong free skate.

Olympic ice dance champions 🥇

World record in short dance 🙌

Opening Ceremony flag bearers🇨🇦 Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir make their last dance one to remember at #PyeongChang2018. Golden details 👉 https://t.co/1l5GPgTbs6 #TeamCanada | #TessaAndScott pic.twitter.com/7nlTpDOuSI — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2018

10:35 p.m.: Lindsey Vonn makes final downhill practice run



Lindsey Vonn used the final practice run before Wednesday's Pyeongchang Olympic downhill to test different racing lines on the course. Some worked, some didn't, and Vonn went outside a gate clocking the fourth-fastest time behind Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria on Tuesday.

The American star says, "Some of the lines I took today I think were faster. Others not."

Siebenhofer was 0.20 seconds faster than Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, whose sister Dominique tied for victory in the 2014 Olympic downhill.

Nadia Fanchini of Italy was third, 0.21 behind the leader. Vonn was 0.29 back, having stood up and carved a turn before the finish line. Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth fastest, though she is preparing for the Alpine combined event on Thursday. Shiffrin will skip the downhill.

Ezra Shaw / Getty

10:15 p.m.: Canada's Sharpe win freestyle halfpipe gold

Canada's Cassie Sharpe has given her country its first medal in Olympic freestyle halfpipe skiing.

Sharpe posted the top two scores in the women's final at Phoenix Snow Park, with the 95.80 she put up during her second run the best of the finals.

France's Marie Martinod added a second silver to go with the one she captured in Sochi four years ago when the sport made its Olympic debut. Martinod scored 92.60 on her second run but fell during her third to assure Sharpe of the gold.

American Brita Sigourney edged teammate Annalisa Drew for bronze. Drew scored 90.80 on her final run to slip past Sigourney only to have Sigourney, the next skier down, put up a 91.80.

Defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman of the United States fell on the final hit during each of her three runs in the finals.

9 p.m.: Alpine ski injuries can be very long-term

Many of the Alpine medalists at the Pyeongchang Olympics have dealt more than once with the rigorous process of recovering from long-term injuries. These ski racers have wrecked knees, broken assorted bones or banged-up their backs.

They have been forced to sit out a full season -- or longer. And they keep coming back for more.

Among them is Swiss ski racer Lara Gut. Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of surgery to repair her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. She's thrilled to be back to race in the women's downhill.

When it comes to other sports, fans often hear about athletes sidelined for days at a time. A strained muscle here. A sore shoulder there. Not in Alpine racing. Not by a long shot. Like Gut, these Olympians' statuses are best described as month-to-month or even year-to-year, rather than week-to-week.

AFP/Getty

8:30 p.m.: Canada, Germany tie for gold in 2-man bobsled

Canada and Germany tied for gold Tuesday. Canadians Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied with Germans Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. All four competitors will be taking home gold medals.

We have a TIE in men's bobsled! 😱 pic.twitter.com/5kHeZ4qcuy — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

8:15 p.m. Medal counts by country

