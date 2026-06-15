California daycare remains open after children test positive for drugs, investigation finds

In May 2024, two young girls came home from their Winnetka daycare exhibiting abnormal behavior. After trips to the hospital, both girls tested positive for drugs, leading to a state investigation into the facility. But two years later, it remains open with several parents unaware of the findings.

A California Department of Social Services investigation in July 2024 found that an employee had "placed a small bag (containing meth) in a bathroom cubby." The CDSS added that three children were "exposed to and allowed to ingest substances containing amphetamine and/or methamphetamine."

In the wake of the investigation, Tampe Management, which owns Rainbow Early Learning Center, reached an agreement in February 2026 with CDSS that included the revocation of the facility's license, but CBS California Investigates learned that action has been put on hold for three years while the company operates under probationary conditions.

CBS California Investigates visited Rainbow Early Learning Center in April, but a woman closed the gate and refused to answer any questions. About half a dozen parents told CBS California Investigates they had not been informed of the probationary status, even though the state requires the facility to inform all current and prospective parents of the status.

On May 30, 2024, Jose Aguilar said his 4-year-old daughter came home from daycare vomiting and unable to sleep for two days. He added that she wouldn't eat, kept talking constantly and struggled to stay still.

Jose Aguilar said his then 4-year-old daughter was unable to sit still and had difficulty sleeping at night. Aguilar family

Aguilar and his wife took their daughter to the hospital, where her blood tests revealed she had tested "positive for amphetamine." Around the same time, Shorouq Bekir's 2-year-old daughter, who attended the same daycare as Aguilar's, tested positive for methamphetamine, which is a type of amphetamine.

Ese Omofoa represents the Bekir family in a lawsuit against the daycare. Even though he doesn't represent the Aguilar family, he said the children didn't have any family contact and didn't spend time with each other outside of daycare.

"There were symptoms that these children were exposed to dangerous drugs, and you know, staff, no one really took it seriously," Omofoa said. "Parents weren't notified. Medical personnel wasn't contacted to look into this."

During a phone call, the school's director told CBS California Investigates the employee had been fired and CDSS added that she is prohibited from employment in, presence in, and contact with clients of any facility licensed by them.

Dominic Gamali, whose daughter attends the daycare, said, "Under no circumstances should people be able to get off easy. I feel these establishments should be completely shut down."

CBS California Investigates obtained data from CDSS that showed, between 2020 and 2025, 393 childcare centers and family childcare homes across the state were placed on probationary status for failing to comply with health and safety regulations. That includes:

132 in LA County

19 in Orange County

23 in Riverside County

26 in San Bernardino County

Data obtained from the California Department of Social Services showed that between 2020 and 2025, showed that 200 childcare centers and family childcare homes were placed on probationary status for failing to comply with health and safety regulations. CBS LA

CDSS said the names and addresses of the facilities "are exempt" from a CBS LA Public Records Act request. In addition, data for the "date of order" is unavailable due to system limitations. CBS California Investigates asked for the reason for probation, but CDSS said the request "exceeds the scope of the Department's responsibilities under the Public Records Act."

Both Bekir and Aguilar's daughters are now at different schools. Aguilar said his daughter still struggles to focus in class and at home, and he and his wife have set up a bed for the now 6-year-old in their room. Aguilar explained that she can't get through the night on her own.

"It's really hard for me. We don't sleep the same like normal before because I have to check my daughter every day," Aguilar said.

CDSS also said it's investigating another Tampe Management facility in the state, after a lawsuit alleged that the daycare left a child in a locked vehicle for about an hour. CBS California Investigates went to that daycare, but the staff declined to comment.

The CDSS has a search tool where parents and caregivers can search whether a child care facility is on probation.