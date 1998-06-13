Wings Remember Tragic Heroes

While defending the Stanley Cup is the No. 1 priority on the minds of the Detroit Red Wings , thoughts about two disabled team members are constantly with them.

"With all the focus on hockey, those two, in our minds, have to be inspirations. We feel very, very much for Vladdie and Sergei," said center Sergei Fedorov.

"We always say that first we get the job done, and then we come back and hug them and shake their hands. ... Vladdie and Sergei are still with us and we're happy to play for them and think about them and support them."

Defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov and team masseur Sergei Mnatsakanov sustained disabling head injuries in a limousine accident one year ago Saturday.

Both were comatose in the weeks following crash that occurred six days after the Red Wings won their first Stanley Cup in 42 years. But after continuous therapy, Konstantinov can speak a little in Russian, can hold his head up by himself and can take about 75 steps with help. Mnatsakanov, paralyzed on his left side, is restricted to a wheelchair.

Federov's comments were made to the Detroit Free Press from Washington where the Red Wings played Game 3 Saturday night.

The players are not the only ones who have shown their concern. Support also has come from fans who have donated $180,000 to William Beaumont Hospital's Head Injury Fund in the year since the accident.

The fund was created in honor of Konstantinov and Mnatsakanov, who spent several months at the Royal Oak hospital before continuing rehabilitation in Florida. The money is earmarked for head injury patients and head injury prevention programs.

Konstantinov and Mnatsakanov have attended practice sessions and were at Joe Louis Arena when the Wings defeated the Capitals 5-4 in overtime in Game 2 on Thursday night.

"Every time I've seen Vladdie, he's made improvements," defenseman Bob Rouse said. "He's making small strides on his way to recovery ... And that's what's encouraging, he hasn't reached a plateau, he keeps getting better every day. His long-range capacity to improve is endless."

Added Fedorov: "It's sad thing what happened, but we have to move on. If we had stuck with feeling angry, it would be much much tougher to play for each of us."

