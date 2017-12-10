Man rescued with rope from sinking car in Massachusetts

WINCHENDON, Mass. -- The Winchendon Fire Department is applauding the efforts of multiple departments and a witness for helping to save a man after his car ended up in a pond, CBS Boston reports. A witness called 911 to report a car that drove off Spring Street and into Hunts Pond in Winchendon.

Upon arrival, police discovered the driver was still in the car. Shortly after, the town's fire department, EMS and dive team arrived.

The man was able to get himself on to the roof his car, according to officials, but as his car sank they knew there was not enough time to rescue the man using their tower equipment.

"Winchendon Fire Lieutenant Peters got a throw rope and threw it to the subject as the car was now quickly sinking. Peters told the subject to tie the rope around himself," the fire department's Facebook post said. He was then pulled safely to shore. The man was unharmed and crews had the scene cleared in two hours.