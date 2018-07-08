1 dead after helicopter crashes in residential neighborhood in Virginia, authorities say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Authorities in Virginia say at least one person was killed in a residential structure after a helicopter crashed into it. The impact of the crash caused a fire in the townhomes in Williamsburg, CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR reports.

Virginia State Police confirmed the fatality in a statement Sunday evening. Virginia State Police and the Williamsburg Police Department are both on scene.

The FAA and NTSB were both notified to respond to the scene, WTVR reports.

The crash occurred near the campus of the College of William and Mary, prompting an alert from the university, although the university stressed that it did not occur on William and Mary property.

Federal, state, and police, along with the Williamsburg Fire Department, are working to identify the pilot of the helicopter,