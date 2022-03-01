Former North Carolina police chief arrested in South Carolina after allegedly faking his suicide: "The scene on the river was staged."

A former North Carolina police chief who resigned amid a misconduct investigation was arrested Thursday in South Carolina after authorities said he failed to appear in court. A couple accused of helping stage his suicide is also facing charges. The Horry County Sheriff's Office said former Chadbourn Police Chief William Anthony Spivey faces 70 felony charges, including evidence mishandling, drug trafficking and embezzling.

Spivey was reported missing Monday after failing to return from a fishing trip, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

William Anthony Spivey was arrested in South Carolina after authorities said he failed to appear in court, and a couple accused of helping stage his suicide is also facing charges. Horry County Sheriff's Office

Dean Sasser said Spivey asked to borrow his truck and never returned, but he and his wife, Debbie, found the truck at the edge of the Lumber River and Spivey's boat downstream. Investigators found handwritten letters and a .22-caliber rifle with a discharged round in it.

But the sheriff's office said it became apparent to investigators "that the scene on the river was staged." Warrants for Spivey's arrest were issued Wednesday due to his failure to report to court, the sheriff's office said.

Spivey was found Thursday at his aunt's apartment in Loris, South Carolina. The Horry County Sheriff's Office said he briefly attempted to flee into some nearby woods before he was arrested.

He's jailed on a $1 million bond.

The Sassers, who are accused of helping Spivey with his staged suicide, were arrested Thursday and charged with obstructing justice, the sheriff's office said.