What to know about AG nominee William Barr's confirmation hearing

William Barr, President Trump's pick for attorney general, faces the first day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning. Barr will answer to questions from Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr, Mr. Trump's pick to permanently replace ousted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is looking for the approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee before his nomination likely heads to the Senate floor for a vote. Barr has already met with a number of senators on the committee individually. He needs the approval of a simple majority of senators to be confirmed, and take the helm from acting attorney general Matt Whittaker.

How to watch William Barr's confirmation hearing

What: William Barr Senate confirmation hearing for attorney general

William Barr Senate confirmation hearing for attorney general Date: Tuesday, January 15

Tuesday, January 15 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET



9:30 a.m. ET Location: Hart Senate Office Building – Washington, D.C.



Hart Senate Office Building – Washington, D.C. Online Stream: Live on CBSN, 24/7 free streaming news

Live on CBSN, 24/7 free streaming news Follow: CBS News' live blog starting at 9:30 a.m. ET



What to expect during the confirmation hearing

Barr will offer his testimony -- he's already submitted his written remarks, which he tells senators it's "vitally important" that special counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to finish the Russia investigation. This is significant because one of the central questions surrounding Barr's nomination is how he will handle Mueller's investigation. If and when he becomes the attorney general, Barr will assume oversight of the probe from Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

"I believe it is vitally important that the Special Counsel be allowed to complete his investigation," Barr wrote in prepared testimony obtained by CBS News correspondent Paula Reid.

Democrats — and perhaps Republicans — are sure to have questions about Barr's approach to Mueller, especially since Barr has been critical of the Mueller probe in the past. Last year, Barr wrote a memo to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein critical of the Mueller probe. In that memo, which the New York Times obtained, Barr argued that Mr. Trump should not be forced to submit to questioning by the special counsel, because "Mueller's obstruction theory is fatally misconceived," and is based "on a novel and insupportable reading of the law."

In his written testimony, Barr told senators that his memo had been "narrow in scope" and that it addressed only "a specific obstruction-of-justice theory under a single statute that I thought, based on media reports, the Special Counsel might be considering." But he said that the memo in no way questioned the core investigation and did not address other obstruction theories. He wrote that his memo did not say "that a President can never obstruct justice."

Democrats are also likely to ask Barr for his opinions about weekend reports from The New York Times and Washington Post. The New York Times reported that after Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the FBI opened a counter-intelligence probe to determine whether Mr. Trump, wittingly or unwittingly, worked on behalf of the Kremlin. The Post reported that Mr. Trump went to great lengths to keep the details of his July 2017 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin from top White House aides.

The attorney general nominee may also be asked whether he thinks it would be legal for President Trump to declare a national emergency, so that he can use military construction funds to build the wall or barrier. The Office of Legal Counsel, within the Justice Department, is likely to offer the president a legal opinion on taking such an action.