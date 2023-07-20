will.i.am on new single with Britney Spears, "Mind Your Business": "Everyone deserves their version of privacy"

will.i.am on working with Britney Spears: “I see the same light, the same joy”

will.i.am and Britney Spears are about to release a surprise new single, "Mind Your Business" — more than a decade after their 2012 hit "Scream & Shout."

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings" Thursday, will.i.am said it conveys a message about the importance of privacy, as the spotlight often attracts relentless public scrutiny.

"There's a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy," he said, speaking from Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

The song, however, not only reflects on struggles celebrities face, but also includes lyrics referring to anyone who feels their privacy is invaded in today's social media-driven world.

The single is set to be released on Friday, marking Spears' second release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. will.i.am said he is a friend and supporter of Spears and championed her "through her times when she was fighting for her liberation," adding "she is an amazing person."

He said they share the same love and passion for music, which he sees whenever he watches her dance videos on Instagram.

"I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion," will.i.am said.

He noted that music and dance "are therapy for lots of people."

"And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through," he said.