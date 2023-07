will.i.am on working with Britney Spears: “I see the same light, the same joy” will.i.am joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new single with Britney Spears, "Mind Your Business," and the meaning behind the song's title. He talks to "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson about what it's like teaming up with Spears after the pop star's conservatorship ended.