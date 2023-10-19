We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The fall is a great time to complete many activities — from pumpkin picking to bonfires to Sunday football. For pet owners, it could also be a great time to shore up your financial protections. And one effective way to do so is by purchasing pet insurance. Pet insurance works in a similar fashion to health insurance for humans. By paying a minimal fee to a provider each month (which is often discounted when paid annually), owners can secure protection for a wide array of treatments, veterinarian visits, procedures and even some medications.

Pet insurance can be valuable for dog owners, especially during this time of year. In fact, there are multiple reasons why dog owners may want to pursue a policy this month, three of which we will discuss below.

Why you should get pet insurance for your dog this month

Here are three reasons why you should get pet insurance for your dog now.

The weather is changing

As the days grow shorter and the nights get longer owners may want to protect their dogs when outside. After all, more time spent in cooler weather could be problematic for your dog's health. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has previously warned against the potential for hypothermia or frostbite as temperatures head south. The cooler temperatures could also magnify the effects of certain medical conditions like arthritis. "Arthritic and elderly pets may have more difficulty walking on snow and ice and may be more prone to slipping and falling," the AVMA says online.

There's a waiting period

Pet insurance won't immediately go into effect after your application has been approved. Instead, there's a mandatory waiting period between the time your pet is approved and the time coverage kicks in. So if you wait until your pet gets sick — or until the sidewalk gets icy — it could be too late to enjoy the protections a robust pet insurance policy can provide. So consider applying now, before winter, so you're insured with a usable policy when you may need it most.

Costs will rise (and coverage will be limited)

When it comes to applying for pet insurance there's no time like the present. That's because pet insurance costs rise with age. Younger dogs will almost always lock in a lower premium than older dogs, even if the insurance can be valuable for both age ranges.

In addition, pet insurance is generally more comprehensive for younger pets who are considered healthier and less of a risk to insure. As they age they're viewed as being more likely to need care — and pet insurance generally won't cover any pre-existing medical conditions until they've cleared. So don't wait for either to hamper your pet insurance plans.

The bottom line

When it comes to personal financial decisions, timing is everything. And for pet owners in October, the timing could be right to insure their dog. By acting now they'll have the protections they need as the temperatures drop and outside walks become more dangerous. But they'll also be able to complete the mandatory waiting period more easily, before coverage needs rise. And they'll improve their chances of getting more cost-effective, comprehensive coverage than if they had waited until their dog aged and their health worsened.