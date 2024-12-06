We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adding 1-ounce gold bars to your retirement nest egg could be a smart move, especially if you make that move before the new year rolls around. Getty Images

Diversification is a cornerstone of any successful investment strategy — and that's especially true when you're investing for retirement. While there are lots of ways to diversify your investments, precious metals, and gold in particular, offer an effective way to hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation while providing tangible value. That makes the precious metal a smart bet when diversification is the goal.

Gold has also consistently proven its worth as a reliable store of value, especially over the past year. The price of gold has climbed dramatically since the start of 2024, breaking numerous price records, reflecting its enduring appeal amid inflationary pressures and geopolitical instability. While gold's price has moderated a bit since hitting its latest milestone, the recent price shift presents a unique opportunity for investors to add gold to their portfolios at a favorable price point.

But for those with a gold individual retirement account (IRA) — which is a retirement account designed to hold physical precious metals — the case for adding gold, and 1-ounce gold bars in particular, to the mix is especially strong right now.

Find out what your gold investing options are here.

Why you should add 1-ounce gold bars to your gold IRA before 2025

Adding 1-ounce gold bars to your gold IRA before the new year could be one of the smartest financial moves you make right now for the following reasons:

To take advantage of current price corrections

After a remarkable rally earlier in 2024, gold prices have experienced a minor correction, presenting a rare opportunity for investors to buy in at a lower price point. Over the past few weeks, the price of gold has dropped from its October high of over $2,700 per ounce to approximately $2,650 per ounce, where it sits today.

While there's no way to guarantee future performance, these types of gold price corrections have historically preceded sustained price growth. So by purchasing 1-ounce gold bars now, you can lock in this relatively lower price, optimizing your gold IRA for long-term appreciation. For retirement accounts, these corrections can be particularly advantageous because they allow you to acquire more gold for your dollar. As gold's value continues to climb, this strategic entry point could significantly bolster the overall performance of your IRA portfolio.

Learn more about how gold could benefit your portfolio today.

To gain an effective inflation hedge

Inflation has moderated significantly over the last few months, but it remains a concern — especially with the latest data showing that consumer prices are creeping back upward. There's also no telling what could happen with inflation in the future, and if it ticks back up significantly, it can have a big impact on the value of your retirement portfolio.

That's where gold comes in. Gold's reputation as a hedge against inflation is well-earned, maintaining its purchasing power even as fiat currencies lose value. So, adding 1-ounce gold bars to your gold IRA before the new year provides a double layer of security: protecting your retirement savings from inflation while offering growth potential. The standard weight and purity of 1-ounce bars make them ideal for this purpose. Their globally recognized value ensures that your investment retains its purchasing power regardless of the economic climate, safeguarding your retirement savings against devaluation.

For portfolio flexibility and liquidity

While there are many gold bar sizes to choose from, 1-ounce gold bars tend to be ideal for balancing flexibility and value within a gold IRA. They're large enough to represent significant value while small enough to enable incremental buying and selling. This flexibility allows for more precise portfolio rebalancing, which is particularly important in retirement planning, where adapting to changing financial needs is critical.

These smaller gold bars are also easier to liquidate compared to larger bullion options, making them practical assets for retirees who may need to access their funds quickly. Their manageable size also simplifies secure storage within the custodial frameworks required for IRAs.

To align with institutional trends and increased demand

Central banks and institutional investors have been significantly increasing their gold holdings, signaling long-term confidence in the precious metal. As these institutions diversify their reserves to reduce reliance on fiat currencies, they are driving demand for physical gold, which often leads to higher prices.

Investing in 1-ounce gold bars now aligns your IRA strategy with this broader market trend. As institutional purchases grow, the supply of physical gold may tighten, potentially increasing the value of your investment. By acting before 2025, you position your gold IRA to benefit from these supply-demand dynamics.

The bottom line

As we near 2025, the case for including 1-ounce gold bars in your gold IRA is more compelling than ever. From capitalizing on current price corrections to safeguarding your retirement savings against inflation, these versatile assets offer a strategic blend of growth potential and stability. Their manageable size, rising institutional demand and long-term value make them an ideal addition to any diversified portfolio. And by acting now, you can position yourself to benefit from both gold's enduring stability and its promising trajectory in the years ahead.