Why credit card companies forgive debt (and when they do)

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Credit card debt forgiveness is typically a financial decision by a card issuer, not a charitable one. R9_RoNaLdO/Getty Images

Americans are carrying record-high levels of debt right now, and it's having a big impact on their finances. Total credit card balances surpassed $1.28 trillion in the last quarter of 2025, the highest level on record, and delinquency rates have been climbing as compounding interest squeezes borrowers, many of whom took on debt when the economy looked more forgiving. That pressure has pushed more cardholders into hardship, and more credit card issuers into decisions they'd rather not make, including partial debt forgiveness for certain cardholders.

While debt forgiveness is an option card issuers have, when they do this, it typically isn't an act of generosity. It's a business calculation. Credit card issuers are among the most profitable financial institutions in the country, and they didn't get that way by walking away from money owed to them — not without reason, anyway. When a credit card company agrees to forgive or reduce a cardholder's balance, something specific has shifted in the math underlying that account.

So why would a credit card company ever agree to erase what you owe? Understanding the mechanics behind debt forgiveness can help you recognize when it's a realistic option and what it will actually cost you to pursue it.

Find out how you can start the debt forgiveness process now.

Why do credit card companies forgive debt?

Credit card issuers are in the business of lending money at high interest rates and collecting on those balances and the interest that compounds over time. So, the idea of lenders accepting less than they're owed may seem counterintuitive. In practice, though, forgiving or settling debt is often a calculated business decision driven by risk, cost and recovery potential.

One of the biggest factors is the likelihood of repayment. If a borrower has fallen significantly behind, which typically happens at 90 to 180 days past due, the chances of recovering the full balance drop sharply. At that point, credit card companies may decide that receiving a partial payment is better than continuing to pursue an account that may never be repaid at all.

There's also a cost component. Collection efforts, whether handled internally or through third-party agencies, require time and resources. Legal action, in particular, can be expensive and uncertain. And, if a borrower has limited income or few assets, winning a judgment doesn't guarantee meaningful recovery. In those cases, settling for a reduced amount can minimize the losses.

Accounting rules also play a role. Most credit card issuers charge off delinquent accounts after about 180 days, meaning they write the debt off as a loss for accounting purposes. While the debt doesn't disappear and collection attempts can continue, the charge-off status often opens the door to settlement negotiations. From the lender's perspective, any amount recovered after that point improves their bottom line.

Lenders also consider broader economic conditions as part of this process. During periods of rising delinquencies or financial instability, issuers may become more willing to negotiate. After all, accepting partial repayment across a large percentage of distressed accounts can be more efficient than pursuing full balances that may ultimately go unpaid.

Learn more about the debt relief options you qualify for today.

When do credit card companies forgive debt?

Debt forgiveness doesn't happen because a borrower asks nicely, but there are several circumstances in which forgiveness or a significant reduction of a balance is more likely. Here's when card issuers will typically forgive debt:

After severe and prolonged delinquency: Once an account reaches charge-off status, the issuer has already absorbed the accounting loss. At that point, negotiating a lump-sum settlement for a fraction of the balance — often 50% to 70% of what's owed — is often preferable to continued collection efforts.

With a documented financial hardship: Job loss, a serious medical crisis or a significant reduction in income can open the door to internal hardship programs that some issuers offer. These programs don't always forgive debt outright, but they may reduce interest rates, waive fees or restructure repayment terms in ways that make payoff more affordable and achievable.

Following a bankruptcy filing: When a cardholder files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, unsecured debts — including credit card balances — are typically discharged. Issuers have no say in this process once a court approves the filing. Chapter 13 bankruptcy may result in partial repayment through a court-approved plan, with remaining balances discharged upon completion.

After a settlement has been negotiated with a debt relief company: While cardholders can attempt to settle directly with their card issuers, many opt to have a debt relief company negotiate with creditors on their behalf. If successful, issuers may settle for less than the full balance in return for a lump-sum payment on the account, with the remainder of the balance forgiven.

The bottom line

Credit card companies generally forgive debt when pursuing full repayment will cost more than it returns. It's a financial decision, not a charitable one, and it rarely comes without consequences for the borrower. Whether it's achieved through settlement, hardship or bankruptcy, debt forgiveness leaves a mark on your credit profile and, in some cases, your tax bill. So, before pursuing any of these routes, consulting with a debt relief expert, credit counselor or bankruptcy attorney can help you weigh which path makes the most sense for your situation.