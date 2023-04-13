We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A reverse mortgage can provide seniors with a lump sum of cash that they can use as they see fit. Getty Images/iStockphoto

During a time of inflation and uneven economic news, many adults find themselves looking for new and innovative ways to pay for rising expenses. This can take many forms, depending on the individual's personal circumstances and goals. Perhaps a passive income gig can help or a refinance to free up cash. For older homeowners in need of a large infusion of cash, however, options are more limited. Seniors can often be restricted to a tight budget tied to retirement savings and Social Security benefits. In these instances, seniors may want to turn to a reverse mortgage.

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners that are age 62 and older to deduct a portion of their home's equity to use as needed. This would qualify as tax-free income, although it would need to be repaid if the homeowner dies or if they choose to sell their home. That said, a reverse mortgage could still be worth it for seniors, particularly in today's economy. In this article, we will break down three reasons why reverse mortgages may be valuable for seniors.

Why reverse mortgages may be worth it for seniors

Here are three reasons why reverse mortgages could benefit seniors.

It provides a lump sum of cash

In today's economic climate seniors may need more than a few extra dollars to make ends meet. While it may be possible to save and cut corners here and there, it's unlikely to be enough when major home repairs and other large expenses come into play. But a reverse mortgage can help by providing a lump sum of cash to the homeowner. The amount that can be obtained will vary depending on how much of the initial home loan has been paid off but it's not unrealistic for seniors to obtain tens of thousands of dollars (or more) via a reverse mortgage.

It doesn't need to be paid back each month

Unlike almost all other credit options, with a reverse mortgage, you won't have to worry about making a monthly payment to account for what you've borrowed. As mentioned above, reverse mortgages only need to be repaid if the homeowner dies or if they choose to sell their home. If neither of those scenarios is in play currently then the homeowner can enjoy using the equity they've accumulated as they see appropriate without having to worry about tacking on another monthly bill to their budget.

You can stay put at home

HELOCs and home equity loans have unique benefits for multiple homeowners but they also come with inherent risk. When the homeowner accesses their equity this way they're putting up their home as collateral. That may be OK if the homeowner has the ability to pay back what they've borrowed but it could quickly become problematic if their funds are limited.

Reverse mortgages don't come with these issues. You can withdraw your funds and not worry about losing your home or being forced to move if you can't pay it back. You can age in place and enjoy the comfort and security of your home while still having access to the funds a reverse mortgage provides.

The bottom line

So are reverse mortgages worth it for seniors? As is usually the case, it comes down to the individual and their personal financial health.

"Taking out a reverse mortgage is not right for everyone—but for some older adults, it can be worthwhile," The National Council on Aging says. "You may be a good candidate for a reverse mortgage if your home is steadily increasing in value and you plan to live there for a long time. It's also important that you have plenty of cash flow to cover the costs of your home and stay current on your reverse mortgage."