A gold investment for 2027 could prove to be a smart and profitable decision for those who take action now. Ekaterina Demidova/Getty Images

The end of the year is often an opportune time to revisit your financial health. What's been working effectively over the previous 12 months, after all, may not be the same heading into 2027. A new approach, new insurance protections and, potentially, new and different investment strategies all may now be in play in a way that seemed unlikely at the start of 2026. For many Americans, that could mean exploring alternative assets that they may not have considered before, like gold. And with gold types ranging from bars and coins to IRAs and ETFs, there's plenty of potential investment types to examine.

And it may not even have to be expensive. The price of gold has been particularly volatile this year but the numerous records it broke in 2025 continue to make it a viable investment for many, especially now that inflation is rising again, alongside other economic concerns growing in prominence. In fact, 2027 could be one of the better years in recent memory to get invested in the yellow metal. Below, we'll outline three specific reasons why it could be worth investing in for the new year.

Start protecting your portfolio by investing in gold now.

Why you should invest in gold for 2027

Adding a moderate portion of gold to your portfolio could make sense for the upcoming year, and potentially further. Here's why:

The need for an inflation hedge remains strong

Inflation remains a problem as was demonstrated in the most recent reading, showing consumer prices rising once again in October. While not nearly as high as it was in recent years, inflation has been moving in the wrong direction for much of 2026. But gold investors have been better positioned to weather that volatility as the precious metal historically serves as an inflation hedge thanks to its ability to maintain its value during such periods.

With more work to be done to get inflation under control, then, it makes sense to add a layer of gold to your portfolio to offset the volatility other assets may feel until inflation is fully tamed. Remember, too, that inflation is cyclical, so having the protection of gold now could not only be helpful in 2027, but it's likely to remain so in the years still to come.

Learn more about the portfolio protections gold can offer here.

The price you can secure now is much more affordable

The price of gold per ounce surpassed $5,400 in January, which followed a series of record-breaking price points throughout 2025. But it's since declined considerably throughout 2026 and it was briefly under the $4,000 mark as recently as the end of October. This makes now a much more affordable time to get invested in the metal than what was available for much of the year.

That said, waiting for the price to fall further could be risky as gold has less volatility than alternative metals like silver. And, with multiple factors in play that easily cause the price to surge again, it makes sense to get invested now, when there's still an affordable entry price point to take advantage of.

You want a tangible asset

Gold is less theoretical than stocks or bonds. If you buy gold bars or coins, you can see your investment in the palm of your hand and you can do so right now, by purchasing it from a big retailer like Costco or Walmart.

That doesn't necessarily mean that you should keep your metal at home or that you should avoid appropriate storage recommendations. But if you want a tangible asset that you can easily sell or buy more of in the new year, gold, in its variety of physical forms (including fractional portions), merits serious consideration.

The bottom line

Investing in gold for the new year won't be the right, strategic move for every investor. But for those who want to install a hedge against inflation into their portfolio, want to take advantage of a considerably more affordable entry price point and prefer something that's tangible amid today's market unpredictability, it could be the right decision. Just don't go into the process without a clear plan, either, as most gold investments are recommended to be capped at 10% of your overall portfolio to avoid overcrowding the other, more reliable income-producing assets at the same time.