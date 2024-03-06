We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By getting pre-approved before mortgage rates drop buyers can improve their standing with home sellers. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hope for interest rate cuts was high at the start of 2024. With inflation falling and hints that interest rate cuts would soon follow, many borrowers were optimistic that relief was imminent. While that hope dimmed following disappointing inflation reports for December and January, most still expect rate cuts to come this year, with some predicting them as soon as May or June.

Homebuyers, in particular, are eager to see rates drop after they hit their highest point since 2000 in 2023. When the benchmark interest rate does fall, however — and when mortgage rates follow — buyers should be prepared to act. A new rate environment is likely to bring in new buyers and more competition and current buyers will need to stand out. Fortunately, there are ways to do this right now.

Why homebuyers should get pre-approved before rates fall

While getting pre-approved by a mortgage lender doesn't guarantee that you'll be able to secure the home of your dreams, it will show sellers that you're a serious and committed buyer. By doing this now, before rates fall and the spring real estate market activity surges, you'll be more prepared to act and make an offer versus buyers just starting. And in today's unique mortgage climate, that could be a major advantage.

Even if you haven't yet found a home you want, it makes sense to act now, as many mortgage pre-approvals can last two to three months. This will allow you to focus more on finding the right home at the right price in the best neighborhood versus shopping for lenders and approval after you've found the home you want.

Just be sure to keep your credit score as high as possible and your overall credit profile as clean as you can during that two- to three-month window. If you don't — and you need to get pre-approved again after that time — you could complicate the process and affect what you're offered.

Other ways to improve your homebuyer profile

While getting pre-approved for a mortgage now can help improve your homebuyer profile, it's not the only way. Specifically, you'll also want to:

Keep your credit score high: As mentioned above, your credit is vital when buying a home. So keep your score in top shape

As mentioned above, your credit is vital when buying a home. Put down a larger down payment: By making a 20% down payment, you'll not only avoid having to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI)

By making a 20% down payment, you'll not only avoid having to pay Limit your contingencies: In the current real estate market, cash is king — and contingencies are frowned upon. So, if you know you need your current home equity

The bottom line

While a mortgage pre-approval doesn't necessarily guarantee homebuying success, it can certainly help you stand out amid a competitive crowd. And with rate cuts imminent for this year, that crowd is certain to grow. By getting pre-approved now, keeping your credit score high, putting down a larger down payment and limiting your contingencies, however, you can develop a more well-rounded buyer profile. This will improve your chances of success both now and when you ultimately find a home you want in the future.