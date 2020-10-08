Whoopi Goldberg says she's working to make "Sister Act 3" happen

After years of fans speculating – and begging – for a "Sister Act 3," the film's star, Whoopi Goldberg, revealed there's an effort to make the project happen. The musical-loving James Corden got the news out of Goldberg, who was a guest on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night.

Corden told Goldberg, who joined the show virtually, that he watches "Sister Act" and its sequel whenever they're on TV and asked why "Sister Act 3" hasn't happened.

"Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it," Goldberg said. "And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Corden, like many fans of the films, said he loves that idea.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"Sister Act" premiered in 1992, with its sequel "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" coming in 1993. Goldberg stars alongside Kathy Najimy, Lauryn Hill and Maggie Smith in the musical comedy about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime.

Comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act, 1992. Picasa/Getty Images

The cast reunited in 2017 to perform a tribute to the film on The View, which Goldberg co-hosts. The film was also turned into a musical, premiering on Broadway in 2011.

While Goldberg didn't give many details about a possible official reunion on the big screen, she did tell Corden, "it's fun and it feels good."

"And you know, nobody's mad. It's just like, listen — bad singing, great singing, okay singing, and then nuns. What's better than that?" she joked.

"That's an exclusive, guys. Sister Act 3," Corden said to his nearly empty studio audience.