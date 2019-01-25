Whole Foods recalls products with spinach due to salmonella risk

Whole Foods Market is recalling salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps containing baby spinach sold at its stores in eight states because of possible salmonella contamination.

The ready-to-eat products, along with salad or "hot bar" purchases with baby spinach, were sold through Wednesday at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rode Island, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Administration announced Thursday.

No illnesses have been reported, the agency said.

Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, issued the recall in response to one initiated by a supplier, Satur Farms of Cutchogue, New York.

Whole Food products being recalled include the Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap, Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich and Tofu Shawarma Wrap, all with a sell-by date of Jan. 26. Other products affected by the recall: the Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad; Chicken Enchiladas Dinner and Mesclun Mix with Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries (Jan. 27 sell-by date); and the Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad and Mustard Crusted Salmon (Jan. 28 sell-by date; click here for complete list of the recalled products.)

Customers who purchased the products may bring a receipt to stores for a refund. Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The FDA on Wednesday said Satur Farms was recalling baby spinach and mesclun sold to retailers in New York and Florida after routine sampling by officials in both states.

Satur Farms notified retailers it was recalling baby spinach and mesclun due to potential contamination with salmonella, Whole Foods said in a recall notice on its website, The spinach was sold in plastic clamshells bearing the Satur Farms brand.

Separately, food giant General Mills said Thursday it is recalling 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour nationwide due to concerns they might be contaminated with salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates salmonella infections cause about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year. Food is the estimated source for about 1 million of those illness, 19,000 hospitalizations, and 380 deaths.

People infected by the bacteria may suffer from stomach pain and cramps, but typically recover without treatment within four to seven days, according to the CDC.