Gold has always been a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It's also been prized by investors for centuries for its enduring value, reliable returns and stable performance in times of economic uncertainty.

There are many ways to invest in gold, one of the most popular of which is buying physical gold in the form of gold bars and coins. Gold bars and coins are tangible, easy to invest in and come in many different weights and sizes, allowing you to buy as much or as little as you want at any time. But are they right for you? That depends on what type of investor you are.

Who should buy gold bars and coins?

Gold bars and coins can be a smart choice for old and young investors alike. Specifically, they're great for the following people.

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios

Diversification is an essential investing strategy that helps manage risk and maximize returns. It involves building a portfolio of low-risk, moderate-return assets and high-risk assets with high return potential.

Gold is a hedge against economic uncertainty and currency fluctuations. It also has a low correlation with other assets, such as stocks and bonds, meaning its value tends to hold steady (or even increase) when these assets falter. As a result, adding gold to your investment portfolio can protect you from market volatility and help balance out any losses from other assets.

Investors who want to protect their wealth

Gold has proven to be a reliable store of wealth for thousands of years. Compared to stocks, bonds and other assets, gold has maintained its value through even the most volatile periods of history.

In fact, gold tends to thrive during unstable times. For this reason, it's considered a safe-haven asset that can protect your wealth against inflation and economic uncertainty that erodes the dollar's purchasing power and decimates other assets. People who want to preserve their wealth and leave a legacy for future generations can achieve this by investing in gold bars and coins.

Investors who want liquidity

Gold coins and bars are highly liquid. This means they can be easily sold or exchanged for cash at any time. Unlike stocks or other investments, you don't need to wait for a buyer or a specific market to sell your gold. Gold is a universally recognized currency you can sell at any gold dealer or exchange, making it an ideal investment for those who want liquidity.

Investors who enjoy collecting

Gold coins, in particular, offer something other investments don't: The sense of satisfaction that comes with building a collection. Many coins have historical or sentimental value and can be a great conversation starter.

Of course, you want to be sure to invest in coins that are also monetarily valuable. But they can be a fun way to enjoy your investment here and now. You can't say the same for things like gold stocks or gold mutual funds.

The bottom line

Whether you decide to buy gold bars or gold coins, it's important to know what to look for and choose a reputable, trustworthy gold dealer. And if you decide physical gold isn't the right investment for you, you have plenty of other options for adding the precious metal to your portfolio.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in gold bars or coins depends on your investment goals, risk tolerance and storage preferences (you will need to find a safe, secure place to keep your investment). A financial advisor can help you determine the best investment for you based on your personal financial situation.