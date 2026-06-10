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Having a serious medical diagnosis alone isn't enough to secure Social Security disability benefits. designer491/Getty Images

A health setback can create financial challenges long before the medical bills start arriving. When an illness, injury or chronic condition makes it difficult to continue working, the loss of income can quickly become one of the biggest concerns. And, considering that most households are already struggling to manage the higher costs of essentials, like housing, food and healthcare, even a temporary disruption to a paycheck can put significant pressure on a budget.

That's one of many reasons Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) remains an important financial safety net for millions of Americans right now. The federal program provides monthly benefits to eligible workers who become unable to work due to a qualifying disability, helping replace at least a portion of the income they've lost. But while many people are familiar with SSDI in general terms, fewer understand what it actually takes to qualify for benefits.

A serious diagnosis alone isn't enough to secure SSDI benefits, though. The program has specific requirements that applicants must meet, and understanding those rules can help improve the chances of a successful application. So, who exactly qualifies for Social Security disability insurance? That's what we'll examine below.

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Who qualifies for Social Security disability insurance?

SSDI is a federal program administered by the Social Security Administration that provides monthly benefits to workers who become disabled before reaching full retirement age. Unlike needs-based programs, SSDI eligibility is largely determined based on a few factors. Here's what to know:

You must have a qualifying disability

Social Security uses a strict definition of disability that differs from many private disability insurance policies. To qualify, you generally must be unable to perform substantial work because of a medically determinable physical or mental condition. The condition must either be expected to last at least 12 months or be expected to result in death.

As a result, short-term illnesses or temporary injuries, like a broken bone that heals within a few months, typically do not qualify. Conditions that may qualify include certain cancers, severe heart disease, debilitating neurological disorders, advanced autoimmune diseases and significant mental or other health conditions that substantially limit a person's ability to work. The Social Security Administration also maintains a list of medical conditions that may qualify for expedited consideration.

Learn about the SSDI resources and help available to you today.

You must have enough work credits

In addition to meeting the medical standard, SSDI applicants generally must have worked and paid Social Security taxes for long enough to earn sufficient work credits. This requirement often surprises applicants who have spent significant time outside the workforce or who worked primarily in jobs that did not pay into Social Security.

Workers earn credits based on their annual earnings, and most people can earn up to four credits per year. Many applicants need at least 40 credits, with 20 earned during the 10 years immediately preceding their disability. However, younger workers may qualify with fewer credits.

You must be unable to perform substantial gainful activity

Social Security also evaluates whether an applicant can engage in what it calls substantial gainful activity (SGA). In simple terms, this means the agency assesses whether you're able to earn above a certain monthly income threshold through work. If your earnings exceed the SGA limit, your claim may be denied regardless of your medical condition.

The agency will also consider whether you can perform your previous job or adjust to other types of work based on your age, education, work experience and medical limitations. As a result, eligibility isn't determined solely by a diagnosis. Two individuals with the same condition may receive different outcomes depending on how that condition affects their ability to work.

How can you improve your chances of SSDI approval?

Meeting the basic qualifications is only part of the process. Disability claims are reviewed carefully, so you should take steps to strengthen your case before submitting an application. Here's how to do that:

Gather comprehensive medical documentation

Medical evidence is one of the most important factors in any SSDI claim, so take the time to collect records from physicians, specialists, hospitals, therapists and other healthcare providers. This documentation should clearly show the diagnosis, treatment history, symptoms and functional limitations that prevent work. The more detailed and consistent the medical evidence, the stronger the application is likely to be.

Be thorough when completing your application

Incomplete or inconsistent information can also delay a claim or contribute to a denial. With that in mind, it's important to provide detailed information about your work history, medical conditions, treatments, medications and daily limitations. Taking the time to fully answer every question can help Social Security evaluate your claim more accurately.

Understand that appeals are common

It's also important to know that a denial is not necessarily the end of the process. Many SSDI applicants are denied initially but later approved through the appeals process. Applicants who believe their claim was wrongly denied can request reconsideration and, if necessary, a hearing before an administrative law judge. Because appeals can take time, though, it's important to respond promptly to deadlines and requests for additional information.

The bottom line

Social Security Disability Insurance can provide a vital financial lifeline for workers who can no longer earn a living because of a serious medical condition. Qualifying requires more than simply having a diagnosis, though. The application process can be complex and approval standards are strict, so understanding the eligibility rules beforehand can help you prepare stronger claims and significantly improve the chances of receiving benefits when they're needed most.