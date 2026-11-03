Oklahoma man charged with mailing letters with white powder to hundreds of officials

Washington — An Oklahoma man faces federal charges after allegedly sending hundreds of letters containing white powder to public officials and media outlets ahead of both the 2024 and 2026 elections.

According to charging documents unsealed on Tuesday, Robin Patrick Martin allegedly sent more than 700 envelopes to public officials of both parties across the country. Authorities said the powder contained in the envelopes was nontoxic and said the envelopes had messages written in UV-reactive ink, not easily seen by the naked eye.

Martin is charged with one count of conveying false or misleading information and hoaxes and another count of mailing threatening communications. It wasn't immediately clear whether Martin had been taken into custody.

According to an FBI affidavit, Martin "described perceived issues with the 2020 election, claimed that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and voiced concerns regarding some of the same issues recurring in the then-upcoming 2024 election."

Some of the messages were marked with return addresses related to previous headquarters for the Green Party of the United States and Democratic Socialists of America. The DSA has cooperated with the FBI in its investigation, the affidavit said.

In one envelope addressed to the Oklahoma State Election Board ahead of the 2024 election, Martin allegedly wrote "stay on the right side of history your life might depend on it!" Federal prosecutors allege that the handwriting in that message was matched with the new batch of letters through a handwriting analysis.

According to the affidavit, the content of the letters sent in 2026 "all pertained to the upcoming 2026 national elections" and Martin allegedly referenced an organization known as the United States Traitor Elimination Army in his writings, threatening the recipients with being arrested for treason "OR WORSE!!"

Federal investigators also intercepted a message allegedly from Martin to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Martin dropping off the envelopes at a USPS facility in both 2024 and 2026, and records analyzed by federal law enforcement allegedly show Martin purchased items used for the mailing in August of this year, as well as the ingredients for the "invisible ink" that was used to write on the envelopes.

In October, Brendan Donahue, the deputy chief inspector at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, confirmed that "suspicious mailings" were sent to "various addresses nationwide," including secretary of state offices and related election offices.

The Senate sergeant at arms also issued a notice to congressional staff informing them of the investigation. Dozens of members of Congress and election officials across the country reported being targeted by the mailings.

CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.