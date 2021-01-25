Watch Live: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Washington — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding her daily briefing on Monday, as the new administration continues to begin implementing President Biden's agenda.

Mr. Biden plans to sign an executive order Monday afternoon strengthening federal agencies' commitment to buy American goods. The order will make it harder for federal agencies to gain waivers to buy foreign goods, and increase the threshold required for products to qualify as American made, the White House said.

How to watch the White House press briefing

What : White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing

Date: January 25, 2021

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The president has signed dozens of executive orders in his first days in office, issuing directives to bolster the federal government's response to the pandemic, reenter the Paris climate accords, rollback Trump-era immigration policies and more. Mr. Biden is also expected to repeal former President Donald Trump's ban on transgender Americans serving in the military as early as Monday.

Over the weekend, a group of 16 senators from both parties met virtually with a trio of White House advisers over the administration's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with some lawmakers pressing the White House to explain how the money would be spent and emphasizing the need to speed up the rollout of vaccines.

"There were certainly a consensus that the number one priority is vaccination," said Maine Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. "And also testing and tracing, we can't let up on that. But a consensus that we need to identify the bottlenecks, whether it's production, distribution, administration of the vaccine, and move aggressively on that. Everybody believes that's the that's the No. 1 priority, and there was absolute consensus on that."