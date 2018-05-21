White House confirms Trump's meeting with Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray

The White House confirmed Monday that President Trump will meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS News' Paula Reid and Major Garrett confirm.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the meeting, which was originally scheduled for last week -- before the president's tweet demanding a DOJ investigation of the possible infiltration of his campaign -- will focus on the response to congressional requests for documents.

ABC News first reported on the president's meeting with top national security officials.

The president tweeted Sunday that he would officially request that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI or DOJ "infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes."

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

According to tweets Friday, Mr. Trump believes that the FBI "implanted" a spy in his campaign, which stems from a National Review article theorizing that this might be the case, and that the DOJ is "out to frame" him. A follow-up tweet Saturday reiterated the president's conviction that the DOJ "put a Spy in the Trump Campaign," which he says may only be brought to light by revealing classified documents from congressional investigations.

Rosenstein and Wray frequently visit the White House to discuss national security.

CBS News' Paula Reid and Major Garrett contributed to this report.