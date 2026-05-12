Pennsylvania woman finds 3.09-carat white diamond at state park in Arkansas

A woman from Pennsylvania found a 3.09-carat white diamond at a state park in Arkansas.

Keshia Smith found the diamond during a visit to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Pike County, Arkansas State Parks said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

Keshia Smith found a 3.09-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. (Photo Credit: Arkansas State Parks)

The post said the visit "brought an unexpected moment of light" for Smith, who is "healing from the loss of her son and father." The discovery was "meant to be," the post added.

Smith named the jewel "Za'Novia Liberty Diamond" in honor of her grandchildren and the significance of America's 250th year, according to Arkansas State Parks' Facebook post. Pictures show the diamond is flat, smooth and colorless. It appears to be the size of a bead.

"Moments like this remind us why Crater of Diamonds State Park is such a special place," the Facebook post said.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is the only place in the world where people can look for natural diamonds in their original volcanic source. According to the park's website, people can search a 37-acre plowed field for rocks, minerals, and gemstones, and anything found is theirs to keep.

"As of January 13, 2026 more than 37,377 diamonds have been found by park visitors since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972," the park's website states.

The largest diamond ever unearthed in the United States, a 40.23-carat stone called the Uncle Sam, was found at the park in 1924.