Where to watch Zuffa Boxing's first event tonight with Walsh vs. Ocampo leading the fight card

Boxing fans looking for a new home to catch "The Sweet Science" won't need to look too far as Zuffa Boxing is set to broadcast its first fight card tonight on Paramount+.

Headlining the inaugural card will be undefeated junior middleweight Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) against former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs). Ocampo has already faced some of the bigger names in the sport, from Tim Tszyu to Errol Spence Jr. and is expected to test the rising Walsh, who is coming off a September win against Fernando Vargas Jr. on the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez undercard.

But that won't be the only fight on the card worth watching, with unbeaten middleweights Misael Rodriguez and Austin Deanda set to battle, alongside a 130-pound clash between Julian Rodriguez and Cain Sandoval.

Excited to catch all of the boxing action tonight? Below, we'll break down all the details you need to know to get started.

Where to watch Zuffa Boxing's first event

All of the in-ring action can be caught live tonight on Paramount+ beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. The card will be held at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas for those planning to attend in-person.

What is the fight card and schedule for Zuffa Boxing 1?

Walsh vs. Ocampo is scheduled to top tonight's schedule of boxing action, with Rodriguez-Deanda and Rodriguez versus Sandoval rounding out the televised portion of the card.

When do Zuffa Boxing 1 matches start and end?

Tonight's boxing card is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the end date largely dependent on how long both the undercard and main event fights last. With each bout scheduled for 10, three-minute rounds, however, it's likely that the card will air until at least 11:00 p.m. ET, approximately.

Are there free options for watching Zuffa Boxing?

Zuffa Boxing will air exclusively on Paramount+, which will require a subscription to view both tonight's bouts and future ones on the schedule. With plans here starting at just $8.99 per month ($89.99 for annual deals), this could be the cost-effective way to watch some of the biggest boxing names do battle right now.

When are the next Zuffa Boxing events?

Boxing fans won't have to wait much longer than a week for the next Zuffa boxing event. The next match will take place on Sunday, February 1, at the same venue, headlined by junior welterweights Diego Torres against Jose Valenzuela. That card, also scheduled to be televised live by Paramount+, is expected to be one in a series of events that will be broadcast throughout the year, with 12 in total expected in 2026.

What is Zuffa Boxing exactly?

Zuffa Boxing, according to a press release touting the formation of the company last September, "is the new professional boxing promotion formed by TKO and leading entertainment conglomerate Sela, with leadership from UFC President and CEO Dana White; HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation; Sela Managing Director and CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy; and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan."

White, who has had tremendous success building the UFC into a combat sports mammoth, has been a life-long boxing fan and was the promoter of last fall's blockbuster match between Crawford and Alvarez.