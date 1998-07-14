Where There's Smoke...

Have you ever met someone who smokes but claims to be otherwise healthy? says that, just like many things in life, the idea of a healthy smoker is just too good to be true.

A report in this month's Circulation finds that even people who smoke and don't have any of the risks associated with tobacco use still have blood vessels that don't respond as well as those of non-smokers. Their arteries don't dilate adequately, which can increase a smoker's blood pressure and their risk for heart attack and stroke.

The research was done at UCLA, where numerous tests were run on people who appeared to be healthy despite their smoking tobacco. These 33 people did not have diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. Yet the tests show they were still doing damage to their bodies.

There is really no such thing as a "healthy smoker." One of the best things you can do for yourself is not smoke. And if you do smoke, try to cut back or quit altogether.

Reported by Dr. Emily Senay