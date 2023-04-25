What's next for Tucker Carlson after leaving Fox? Some conservative organizations extend offers

Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways and Don Lemon says he was fired from CNN

Less than a day since Tucker Carlson was ousted by Fox News, some conservative organizations have already publicly reached out to welcome him aboard.

The former Fox newsman was the network's most popular host, with his primetime show drawing more than 3 million viewers nightly. There's been no shortage of suitors – or speculation about his next move – even as the reasons for his exit are unclear.

One America News Network, or OANN, a competitor vying for Fox News' viewers, wrote an open invitation for Carlson on Twitter, saying, "Maybe Fox News' loss could be OANN's gain."

"One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation to become a part of the OAN team," the organization said on its website.

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. JASON KOERNER / Getty Images

Glenn Beck, a former Fox News firebrand himself and is currently at conservative news outlet BlazeTV, lobbied for Carlson to join him.

"We would love to have you here. You won't miss a beat. And together, the two of us will tear it up. Just tear it up," Beck said during his show Monday.

The offers weren't limited to news organizations. Kevin Roberts, founder of the Heritage Foundation, tweeted the conservative think tank will "always be a home" for Carlson. Carlson had worked for the organization early in his career and delivered the keynote address at the D.C.-based institution's 50th anniversary celebration Friday, the same day his last show aired.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said during a Twitter Space on Monday that he couldn't comment on whether the video-sharing platform popular with conservatives had interest in Carlson. Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy issued a statement after Carlson's removal criticizing the move by its arival Fox, but stopped short of issuing a public invitation.

Fox Corporation shares dropped on Monday after the media company said it was parting ways with Carlson. Carlson's departure comes a week after Fox reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, which sued the company over the network's coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson was also named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by the former head of booking and senior producer for his show, Abby Grossberg, who alleged she endured a misogynistic and hostile environment while working on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Grossberg previously worked for CBS News from 2011 to 2014 and CBS News Radio from 2005 to 2007.

Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.