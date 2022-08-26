We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This is what you should consider before taking out a reverse mortgage. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans look forward to a peaceful and financially independent retirement. And if they make the right moves earlier in their lives, they can hopefully put themselves in a secure position when they finally decide to end their career.

But planning for a successful retirement and actually getting to enjoy it are two separate things. Sometimes big expenses or cash shortfalls are inevitable. This is when a reverse mortgage may make sense for some older homeowners.

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners (62 and older) who have completely paid off or paid off most of their mortgage, to take out a portion of their home's equity. This would qualify as tax-free income. It needs to be repaid, however, if the homeowner dies or elects to sell the home. Still, it may be worth pursuing if the cash is needed.

If you think you would benefit from a reverse mortgage, you can take the first step today by seeing what you qualify for.

The decision to take out a reverse mortgage, particularly after years - if not decades - of paying off a substantial home loan, should not be taken lightly. Only after fully considering their options should a homeowner proceed.

Should you take out a reverse mortgage?

As with most financial considerations, a reverse mortgage has both advantages and disadvantages. Depending on your personal financial situation, however, some of these may be more pronounced than others. Here are some of the advantages of taking out a reverse mortgage:

Reverse mortgage pros

The freed-up equity can help pay down debt, pay off bills or complete home repairs. It's always helpful to have extra cash, and a reverse mortgage makes that possible.

Unlike a traditional mortgage, monthly payments toward the loan balance aren't necessary.

Should the homeowner find themselves in such a precarious position, a reverse mortgage can help pay off the mortgage loan balance and prevent potential foreclosure.

Does a reverse mortgage sound like something that you could benefit from? You can check your qualifications and start applying right now.

Reverse mortgage cons

Closing costs and other fees could eat up some of the profit planned for use - and it won't be made up. Those figures will be collateral damage for taking out the reverse mortgage.

It decreases the cash value of your home. Whatever your home is worth before taking out a reverse mortgage, it will now be minus the mortgage amount, fees and closing costs. This is an important consideration for those planning on leaving their home (and its equity) to family members after their death.

While it won't be tacked on to your annual taxes (a reverse mortgage isn't considered income), it could negatively affect your chances of qualifying for other assistance programs like Medicaid. Make sure you consider the potential ramifications before acting.

As mentioned above, a reverse mortgage could be helpful if you're in need of tax-free cash. But you should still carefully consider your options before proceeding. If you feel that this would be the best and most financially sound decision for you then start by applying for a reverse mortgage today. It could take weeks (if not months) to get the cash so it's worth starting early.