What's open and closed on Easter 2026? Sunday hours for major stores and food chains.

As this year's Easter holiday kicks off, Americans may need to dash to the store to pick up candy for the egg hunt or other last-minute items for a family meal. Certain retailers will be closed, so it's best to plan ahead.

See the list below for the supermarkets, retailers and fast-food chains that will be open on Sunday, April 5.

What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2026?

Customers are advised to check local store hours, which may vary based on location.

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

Food Lion

Kroger

IKEA

Stop & Shop (pharmacies closed)

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods (stores will close early at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on their location)

Restaurant chains open on Easter

Applebee's (select locations)

Domino's

Dunkin'

IHOP

McDonald's

Subway

Taco Bell

What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2026?

ALDI

Costco

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Nordstrom (a few select locations in California, Florida and New York will remain open)

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Target

TJ Maxx

Sierra

Trader Joe's in Portland, Maine

Whole Foods in Portland, Maine

When will the stock market reopen?

The stock market was closed on April 3 due to Good Friday. Trading will resume Monday, April 6.

Will the post office, UPS and FedEx be open on Easter?

The United States Postal Service retail locations will be open and delivery services will continue as normal on Easter Sunday.

FedEx will provide partial services. The delivery company's retail locations will be open with modified hours, and shipping will be limited to FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx Logistics.

All UPS services will be closed on Sunday due to the holiday.