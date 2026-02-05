A $40,000 money market account can earn sizable amounts of interest in just a few months. BanksPhotos/Getty Images

It can take a lot of time, work and luck to save money in the economic terrain of recent years. Saving a few hundred dollars can be commendable, and if you've been able to save thousands, even better. For those savers with tens of thousands of dollars in the bank right now, however, where the money sits is almost as important as the strategy that led to the funds being accumulated in the first place. And while it can be simple and easy to leave a large amount, such as $40,000, in a traditional savings account, that would be a mistake in today's still-competitive interest rate climate. Traditional savings accounts have interest rates under 0.40% right now, making them a poor choice for savers still hoping to earn a sizable return on their money.

Money market accounts, however, come with rates exponentially higher than traditional accounts. They also come with some features, like check-writing, that high-yield savings account counterparts do not. And, unlike a certificate of deposit (CD), they don't require savers to lock their money away for an extended period of time to earn that interest rate. In other words, a money market account may offer the best features for your $40,000 right now. To better determine the value of shifting your money into one of these unique accounts, however, it helps to first know the interest-earning potential it offers now, at the start of 2026. So, how much interest will a $40,000 money market account earn in 2026? That's what we'll break down below.

How much interest will a $40,000 money market account earn in 2026?

Calculating the interest-earning ability of a money market account isn't straightforward, as it has a variable rate that will change over time. That said, rates here are unlikely to change dramatically in the final 10 months of the year, so savers can still gain an approximate idea of what they stand to earn in 2026. Here's how much interest it will earn over three different lengths this year, assuming today's top rate remains constant:

$40,000 money market account at 4.10% after three months: $403.84

$40,000 money market account at 4.10% after six months: $811.76

$40,000 money market account at 4.10% after nine months: $1,223.80

So savers can easily earn hundreds of dollars and potentially more than $1,200 with a money market account of this size in 2026. And that's assuming that they don't add any money to the account during any of these three periods. Even small additional deposits can grow those interest earnings, too. Consider your money market account options closely, then, especially if you're looking for a profitable but relatively risk-free home for your money right now.

The bottom line

Despite recent drops in the interest rate climate, there are still viable, competitive options worth exploring for savers now, especially those looking for a safe home for a large, five-figure deposit. A money market account is one such alternative worth exploring. With a $40,000 deposit, savers stand to earn hundreds of dollars or more just in 2026. Just be sure to monitor your interest rate for any developments that could impact your earnings and carefully weigh your high-yield savings and CD account options, too, as a mix of funds between all three could also be both profitable and secure right now.