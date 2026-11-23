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Savers can easily calculate their CD interest earnings thanks to the account's fixed interest rate structure. Alistair Berg/Getty Images

Finding the best certificate of deposit (CD) rate is an important part of deciding how best to invest your money in the short term. But a good deal on a CD is about more than the stated interest rate or annual percentage yield (APY). You should also consider the term length of the CD, any early withdrawal penalties and the minimum deposit, among other factors.

In turn, there is no universally best CD interest rate. It's the little details of a given offer that can make the difference in maximizing a return. So, take the time to review today's best CD rates before deciding whether the overall deal it offers is right for you. Below, we'll detail how you can determine if you're getting a good CD rate now.

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What's a good CD rate by term?

Every CD has a term, which is the length of time you agree to leave your money untouched in the account. Different CD terms often have different interest rates. For example, for a 1-year CD term, a good CD rate right now is about 4.50% APY, which is exponentially higher than the national average interest rate of 1.76%.

It's important, when comparing rates, to align your research with the CD term that is best for you and ensure you are comparing similar products. After all, a CD that matures in six months shouldn't be compared to one that matures in five years.

When viewing the top rates for any CD, find the most recent information available and compare your options from there. Know that a few basis points off the top rate won't make a big difference for most savers. The gap may grow with larger deposits and longer terms, however, so it's worth a closer look if you're locking in a big sum.

Rather than simply seeking the absolute best rate, consider other factors such as penalties or fees.

CD Term National average rate Top rate (Nov. 3, 2026) 6-month 1.39% 4.50% APY, American Express National Bank 12-month 1.76% 5.00% APY, USALLIANCE Financial 2-year 1.55% 4.85% APY, Merrick Bank 3-year 1.39% 4.90% APY, Merrick Bank 5-year 1.41% 5.00% APY, Popular Direct

*Note: National average rates are published by the FDIC, while bank rates shown as APYs, so the comparison is approximate.

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How to tell if a CD rate is good

Once you identify a CD rate from a financial institution that you want to work with, there are a few steps you can take to ensure that it's a good CD rate for you. Here's how:

Compare it with the national average . A good CD rate is at least double the rate of the national average for that CD term. The best rates may even be triple the average.

. A good CD rate is at least double the rate of the national average for that CD term. The best rates may even be triple the average. Compare it with high-yield savings rates . CDs are often compared to savings accounts, specifically high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs)

. CDs are often compared to savings accounts, specifically Check the APY, not just the interest rate . The interest rate doesn't tell the whole story of an investment product. The APY includes compounding interest, meaning you earn interest on both your initial deposit and the interest that builds over time. An APY comparison allows you to compare CDs on their true earning potential.

. The interest rate doesn't tell the whole story of an investment product. The APY includes compounding interest, meaning you earn interest on both your initial deposit and the interest that builds over time. An APY comparison allows you to compare CDs on their true earning potential. Factor in the early withdrawal penalty. Remember that many CDs will charge you a penalty for withdrawing your money before the account matures. If there's a chance you'll need to access your money before the term is up, a higher CD rate with a steep penalty can end up costing you. For example, Popular Direct charges 270 days of simple interest on its 1-year CD, while Climate First Bank charges no penalty for its 1-year CD.

See what CIT Bank can offer you with their CD.

Why big banks pay less on CDs

Banks set their own CD rates, which tend to follow the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate and broader market conditions. When comparing CDs from various banks and credit unions, you may notice that bigger banks tend to pay less than online banks or alternative financial institutions.

Why are CD rates from many big banks low compared ot what's available with smaller, online banks? There are several reasons. Research from UCLA Anderson says that large banks tend to cater to customers who are less concerned about what they earn from savings, and are willing to trade off low yields for things like easy access to ATMs. Citibank also notes that online banks don't have to handle overhead costs of maintaining physical branches, allowing them to offer higher rates instead.

With that in mind, a lower rate from a major bank may make sense for some customers. The top rates at online banks can come with minimum deposit requirements, and if you like keeping all of your banking in one place, or can qualify for a special relationship rate bump, you may still earn enough to make a CD worthwhile. Check the terms on every product, since relationship bonuses typically require a linked account or minimum balance.

Who has good CD rates right now?

For good CD rates available today, focus your search on online banks and credit unions, which tend to be the most competitive in this space. Depending on your financial needs, certain CD terms may perform better for you than others. Take a look at the best CD rates currently offered before making a final decision.