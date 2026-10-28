Here's what will (and won't) happen when your debt goes to collections

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Having debt sent to collections is serious, but it doesn't automatically mean a lawsuit or financial catastrophe is inevitable. Hanizam/Getty Images

Falling behind on a debt can be stressful enough when you're dealing with your original lender. When that overdue balance gets turned over to a collection agency, though, the situation can suddenly feel much more serious. The calls and letters demanding payment may become more frequent, the language can become more urgent and the consequences of not paying can be harder to gauge. For borrowers who are already struggling to cover their monthly expenses, that added pressure can make a difficult financial situation feel impossible to manage.

And with many Americans stretching their budgets to keep up with everyday costs and high-interest debt, it's not hard to see how an overdue payment could eventually become a collection account. In fact, in a recent survey from Freedom Debt Relief of consumers with over $10,000 in unsecured debt, 36% of Gen Z borrowers and 34% of millennials said they could only consistently make minimum monthly payments on their debts, highlighting how financial pressures are continuing to build for younger Americans. But having a debt sent to collections doesn't necessarily mean the worst-case scenario is about to unfold.

While there are legitimate consequences to falling that far behind, debt collectors also face legal limits on what they can do to recover the money. Knowing where those boundaries lie — and what options you still have — can make a meaningful difference in how you handle the situation.

Find out about the help Freedom Debt Relief can offer you today.

What will (and won't) happen when your debt goes to collections

Having a debt sent to collections can carry real financial consequences, but it doesn't mean you've lost control of the situation. Here's what you should expect — and what you shouldn't assume will happen:

What will happen: You'll start hearing from a collection agency

One of the first changes you'll notice when a debt goes to collections is who contacts you about the overdue balance. Rather than dealing directly with your original lender or account servicer, you may start receiving phone calls, letters, emails or text messages from a third-party collection agency or debt buyer. These communications typically focus on recovering the unpaid balance, and they may become more persistent as the collection process continues.

However, any debt collectors that contact you generally must provide certain information to help you determine whether the debt is legitimate. Under federal law, they're typically required to provide a validation notice during their initial communication or within five days afterward. This notice includes details about the amount owed, the creditor and how to dispute the debt.

If something doesn't look right, you generally have 30 days after receiving the validation information to dispute the balance in writing. Doing so within that window requires the debt collector to stop collection activity on the disputed debt until it can provide verification.

Learn how Freedom Debt Relief can help with your high-rate debt now.

What won't happen: You won't automatically have your wages garnished

Receiving a collection notice can be alarming, particularly if you're worried about losing part of your paycheck through a wage garnishment. But having an account sent to collections doesn't automatically give a debt collector the authority to take money directly from your paycheck.

When it comes to most ordinary consumer debts, such as credit cards and personal loans, a debt collector must first file a lawsuit, obtain a court judgment and complete any additional steps required to garnish your wages. However, certain obligations, including some federal student loans and government debts, follow different rules.

That distinction matters because it allows you to address the debt before more serious collection actions can occur. However, ignoring a lawsuit can make matters worse. If you fail to respond to a legitimate court summons, the debt collector may obtain a default judgment, which could eventually lead to wage garnishment or a bank account levy, depending on applicable laws.

What will happen: Your credit could suffer

An unpaid collection account can create problems for your credit, even if a collection agency never takes legal action against you. By the time an account reaches collections, the original creditor may have already reported several missed payments, and those delinquencies could have lowered your credit score.

And the collection account itself may cause additional damage if it's reported to the credit bureaus. Collection accounts generally remain on your credit reports for about seven years from the date of the original delinquency, even if you eventually pay the balance.

The impact isn't necessarily the same for every borrower, though. Not all collection agencies report accounts, and some newer credit scoring models disregard paid collections. Medical debt also receives different treatment under the major credit bureaus' reporting policies. In turn, the impact on your credit depends partly on the type of debt, how it's reported and which scoring model a lender uses.

What won't happen: You won't be arrested simply for owing money

The possibility of legal trouble is another common concern when an account enters collections, especially if a debt collector uses urgent or intimidating language during the collections process. However, failing to repay an ordinary consumer debt isn't a criminal offense, and you cannot be arrested just because you owe money on a credit card, personal loan or medical bill. Debt collectors also cannot legally threaten you with arrest as a tactic to pressure you into making payments. Such threats may violate federal consumer protection laws.

That doesn't mean you can disregard the legal process entirely, though. If a debt collector files a lawsuit, you still need to respond appropriately, even if you cannot afford to repay the balance. Failing to comply with certain court orders can create separate legal consequences, so it's important to distinguish between an unpaid debt and any debt-related obligations imposed by a court.

What will happen: You may have opportunities to negotiate

Although collection notices often demand payment of the full outstanding balance, that isn't necessarily the only way to resolve the account. Depending on your financial circumstances and who owns the debt, the debt collector may be willing to settle the balance for less than you originally owed or accept smaller payments over time.

For example, if you cannot afford to repay several thousand dollars' worth of credit card debt at once, you might be able to negotiate a monthly payment arrangement that fits your budget. Alternatively, a debt collector may agree to accept a reduced lump-sum payment to resolve the account. Neither option is guaranteed, but both may be worth exploring before committing to repayment terms you cannot realistically maintain.

Before agreeing to anything, though, make sure the debt is legitimate and confirm who has the authority to collect it. You should also get any settlement terms in writing and understand the potential consequences of making payments on older debts, since doing so can restart the statute of limitations for collection lawsuits in some states.

What won't happen: Debt collectors can't contact you however they want

Collection agencies have a legitimate right to pursue unpaid debts, but that doesn't mean they can use unlimited pressure to get you to pay. Federal law establishes boundaries around when and how third-party debt collectors can contact borrowers, including restrictions intended to prevent harassment and abusive collection practices.

For example, collectors generally cannot call before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. in your local time zone without your permission. They also cannot repeatedly call with the intent to harass you, use abusive language or misrepresent the consequences of failing to pay.

You have some control over those communications, too. If you want a debt collector to stop contacting you, you can generally submit a written request directing it to cease communication. They must then stop most contact, although certain legally permitted notices may continue.

It's important to understand, however, that ending communication doesn't eliminate the debt. A debt collector may still pursue other lawful recovery options, including filing a lawsuit if the debt remains legally enforceable.

The bottom line

Having debt sent to collections is serious, but it doesn't automatically mean a lawsuit, wage garnishment or financial catastrophe is inevitable. You still have legal protections and potential options for resolving the balance, even if you're unable to pay everything you owe right now.

Rather than making decisions out of fear or agreeing to repayment terms you can't afford, start by verifying the debt and understanding your rights. From there, you can evaluate whether negotiating with the debt collector, seeking credit counseling or consulting a reputable debt relief company makes the most sense for your financial situation.