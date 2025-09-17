We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mortgage interest rates have been declining in anticipation of a Fed rate cut. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

It may not have been a surprise, but the interest rate cut the Federal Reserve issued on Wednesday was still a welcome development for millions of Americans. In the first reduction since December 2024, the central bank elected to reduce its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, down to a level between 4.00% to 4.25%. That's the lowest the rate has been since 2022, giving borrowers reason for optimism.

Perhaps this optimism will be most broadly felt in the mortgage rate market. It was just two years ago when rates here surged to their highest level since 2000. But they've slowly and steadily declined for much of 2025, hitting their lowest point in three years on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the Fed's afternoon rate announcement.

But the reductions here will reverberate long after today, giving homebuyers and homeowners hoping to refinance much to consider. Below, we'll break down what the Fed interest rate cut means for mortgages, exactly, and how both groups may want to respond now.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What the Fed interest rate cut means for mortgages

Many lenders may have already priced in today's interest rate reduction. So the rates you see offered on lender marketplaces may not be materially different in the days ahead. But "many" isn't "all," and some lenders will respond differently to the news, underlining the importance of shopping around for rates and lenders to find the most cost-effective options.

That said, the Fed is only one factor (albeit a major one) impacting mortgage interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield also has a major influence. Fortunately, that's been declining, too, combining to form a perfect storm for borrowers.

And the overall trend here is an encouraging one, even if rates are still far above where they were at the beginning of the decade. Mortgage rates have declined for much of 2025, falling for five consecutive weeks over the summer before dropping again to an 11-month low, nearly a one-year low and, today, a 3-year low – all in September. So today's Fed rate actions should only encourage that decline, not curtail it.

How this impacts future cuts, however, is yet to be determined. With factors like inflation and unemployment to keep in mind and economic policies that are still in flux, the Fed has multiple factors to consider. This could be the first of a few cuts to be issued in 2025 (the bank meets again in October and December), or it could be the final and only one of the year. A lot remains in play.

Homebuyers who have been sitting on the sidelines, however, may want to take action now. By locking in a mortgage rate now, they can protect themselves against future rate hikes. Remember, just last September mortgage rates plunged to a two-year low before rising in the months after, thanks to market conditions. There's no reason why that can't happen again, but a rate lock will protect buyers against that possibility.

Homeowners looking to refinance, meanwhile, may also want to take a closer look at their options and the costs and benefits of doing so. Mortgage refinancing demand just surged amid these developments. While the conventional wisdom dictates that homeowners should wait for a full percentage point difference to justify a refinance, some may see considerable benefits from refinancing down by just half a percentage point. You won't know which group you fall into, however, until you sit down and calculate the difference.

Learn more about your current mortgage options here.

The bottom line

A Fed interest rate cut, even if delayed and even if in a 25 basis point increment, is good news for homebuyers and homeowners as it can lead to significant cost savings. If you're considering a purchase or a refinance, then, it may be valuable to start shopping around for rates and lenders. You may be surprised at the cost differential. And, if the numbers don't quite work for you now, don't worry. If this cut is the first of a pattern to come, you may have new opportunities in the weeks and months ahead, perhaps even sooner than you think.