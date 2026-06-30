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A reputable debt relief provider won't promise miracles, but it should offer clear guidance and realistic expectations. Wongsakorn Napaeng/Getty Images

Americans have spent the last few years adapting to a financial landscape that's constantly shifting, and those moves are generally not headed in a favorable direction. Not only is inflation high and climbing, but the prices on everything from housing to groceries and gas are ticking upward rapidly, too. Borrowing costs also remain expensive by historical standards, and, in turn, many households are finding that the strategies that once helped them stay ahead of their debt simply aren't working as well anymore. As balances grow and monthly payments consume more of the budget, though, the search for meaningful financial relief becomes more urgent.

That, in turn, has led more borrowers to consider what debt relief programs can offer them. Approximately 44% of borrowers say they would consider hiring a company to negotiate settlements on their behalf, according to a recent Achieve survey — while 53% said their household finances need a "strategic reset." And the right debt relief companies can offer just that: A path toward becoming debt-free, generally for less than what's currently owed, allowing borrowers to create the financial reset they're looking for.

But deciding to seek help with your debt is only the first step. Determining which companies deserve your trust is often the bigger challenge. So, what separates a safe, reputable debt relief provider from the rest of the options? That's what we'll examine below.

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What makes a debt relief company reputable and safe?

Nearly one-third of respondents say their unsecured debt increased over the last year, according to the Achieve study data, while 34% report they can't make the full monthly payment on all of their debts. The same research found that about half of respondents report feeling anxious about their finances or having trouble sleeping because of money worries, underscoring why choosing a trustworthy debt relief partner can matter when seeking help. Fortunately, a handful of concrete markers can indicate which debt relief companies are likely reputable and safe, including the following:

It does not charge upfront fees

Under the Federal Trade Commission's Telemarketing Sales Rule, a debt relief company cannot collect a fee until it has actually negotiated and settled a debt and you've approved the result. The rule exists precisely because there was an era when some companies pocketed upfront fees and then did little or nothing, so a debt relief company that asks for payment before it delivers anything isn't just being aggressive; it's violating federal law.

A reputable debt relief company will also be clear and transparent about the fee structure it charges. While these fees can vary, reputable companies generally charge between 15% to 25% of your enrolled debt, and that fee is only due after a settlement closes. If you can't get a clear answer on whether the fee is a percentage of what you owe or what gets settled — and exactly when it's charged — treat the vagueness as your answer.

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It outlines all of your available options

A reputable debt relief company won't assume its own program is automatically the right solution.

Rather, a knowledgeable debt relief representative will typically discuss both the programs the company offers and the alternatives, such as debt consolidation loans, credit counseling or other approaches. And, if your debt appears manageable without enrolling in a settlement program, a trustworthy company should tell you that too, rather than pushing you into a product that may not fit your needs.

It has a strong track record and transparent reviews

Before enrolling, you should also spend time researching the company independently to make sure it has a strong track record with current and former customers. Look for consistently positive customer reviews across multiple platforms, a solid rating with consumer organizations and a history of resolving complaints professionally.

You should also verify how long the company has been in business and whether it clearly discloses licensing or accreditation information where applicable. While no company will have perfect reviews, repeated complaints about hidden fees, poor communication or broken promises should give you pause.

It sets realistic expectations

One of the biggest signs you're working with a reputable company, though, is honesty. Debt relief isn't a quick fix, and legitimate providers won't pretend otherwise. They should explain that settlement negotiations take time, creditors aren't required to participate and your credit score could temporarily decline while accounts become delinquent during the process.

That level of transparency may not sound as appealing as bold marketing claims. However, it's ultimately a better indicator that you're dealing with a company focused on helping consumers rather than simply making a sale.

The bottom line

Debt relief can be an effective option for some borrowers, but the company you choose plays a significant role in your experience and your results. Before enrolling, take time to compare providers, ask detailed questions, review all fees and make sure you're working with a company that's transparent about both the advantages and the potential drawbacks of its program. A reputable debt relief provider won't promise miracles, but it should provide clear guidance, realistic expectations and a well-defined plan that helps you move toward lasting financial stability.