We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In times of economic turbulence, gold investing can be an attractive option. For starters, gold has historically held its value during periods of high inflation, as we're experiencing now. Also, gold is a physical asset you can sell outside the banking system, which may provide a sense of security if recent bank closures have you concerned.

And with the Federal Reserve's recent prediction of a "mild recession" in 2023, many Americans are considering gold as a safe haven for their hard-earned savings.

You can invest in gold using various methods, including buying physical gold, exchange-traded funds (ETF) and gold mining stocks. If you're interested in retirement options, consider opening a gold IRA.

One of the most effective ways to find the best gold IRA companies is to shop and compare your options. To help you get started, we've researched several gold IRA providers and compiled a list of the best companies in various categories.

Best gold IRA companies 2023

Here are some of the best gold IRA companies currently.

Best overall: Goldco

Goldco is our choice for the best overall gold IRA company in 2023 due to its outstanding track record and ratings, robust educational content and other factors. The company is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA by Business Consumer Alliance and an excellent 4.8 rating on Trustpilot. Other accolades include being named an Inc 5000 Award recipient as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies for the past six years. The company was also designated the 2022 Company of the Year from the American Business Awards.

Goldco offers both gold and silver IRAs and allows rollovers from 401(k) and 403(b) plans, pensions, thrift savings plans and traditional and Roth IRAs. Your precious metals are stored in an IRS-approved depository. At age 59 ½, you're eligible to take distributions as physical gold or cash.

Goldco's website lists fees for gold IRAs at roughly $180 annually. Getting started requires a $25,000 minimum investment, and you can usually roll over funds into your IRA within two weeks.

Best for beginners: Oxford Gold Group

Oxford Gold Group is an excellent company for new gold IRA investors because of the company's educational tools to help beginners get up to speed. The company also provides real-time gold price data, historical gold performance and annual performance charts and a precious metals spot price table.

An Oxford Gold Group account manager can answer your questions and help you open one of three types of IRAs: a SEP gold IRA, traditional gold IRA or a Roth gold IRA. A representative can help you decide what precious metal to buy for your gold IRA, such as gold, silver, platinum or palladium. Your metals are stored securely in a climate-controlled depository at Delaware Depository Service Company (DDSC) or Brinks Global Services.

Oxford Gold Group earns good ratings from the BBB (A+) and Trustpilot (4.9).

Best for customer service: Lear Capital

Customer service involves more than just handling customer complaints. An essential component of customer satisfaction is assisting investors and preventing issues in the first place.

In that regard, Lear Capital proactively helps investors by providing superb investment tools and resources on its website. For example, the company's Smart Suite Tools help investors determine how much inflation-adjusted money they'll need in retirement. You can also utilize the Required Minimum Distribution calculator to discover how much you must withdraw from your gold IRA in retirement per IRS regulations.

Lear Capital also earns a 4.9 Trustpilot rating with 89% five-star reviews as of April 2023.

Best for customer reviews: American Hartford Gold

If you're looking for a gold IRA company with impeccable reviews and ratings, look no further than American Hartford Gold. The company enjoys an A+ rating with the BBB and a perfect 5.0 rating with over 1,100 reviews on Trustpilot. You'll also find over 500 reviews and a 4.9 rating on Google.

What's interesting about American Hartford Gold's customer reviews is that the company responds to nearly every review across every platform, whether the comment is good or bad. Perhaps it's that intention of customer prioritization that is responsible for so many positive reviews in the first place.

American Hartford Gold also offers valuable resources on its website to assist investors, from pricing charts for precious metals to industry news.

Best for low fees: Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group transparently lists its setup and annual storage and management fees, a rarity in the marketplace. According to the company, most investors adhere to the following fee schedule:

Account set up: $50

$50 Wire transfer: $30

$30 Storage and Insurance: $100

$100 Management: $100

Unlike many gold IRA providers, Birch Gold's fees are flat-rate rather than a percentage of your account value. This structure may work in your favor if you have a high account balance. Additionally, Birch Gold will cover your first year's fees if you transfer over $50,000.

The bottom line

These are our picks for the best gold IRA companies. Ultimately, the choice is an individual one. If you're considering opening a gold IRA, your best option will depend on which company best suits your personal financial needs and goals.

Shopping and comparing different gold IRA companies can help you determine which one checks the most boxes for your situation. All of the above companies can answer your questions to arm you with the information you need to make an informed decision. Also, consider consulting your accountant or financial advisor before making any investment to ensure it aligns with your portfolio plan.