While lending institutions and banks mandate that homeowners have insurance in place to protect themselves and the lender, that's often where the coverage starts and ends. Putting in a home insurance claim for any damages or repairs should, hopefully, be a rare occurrence. Even then, there's no guarantee that the insurance in place will adequately cover the issues at hand.

In short: home insurance is the minimum requirement but it doesn't mean that the security and peace that a homeowner desires will be met.

This is where the consideration of a home warranty comes into play.

A home warranty can protect you and your family by covering the costs of common (and, sometimes, frequent) household repairs and appliance replacements. If you already don't have one, it's something every homeowner should contemplate getting.

But what does a home warranty cover and is it worth getting? Here's what homeowners should understand about this form of protection.

What does a home warranty cover?

Simply put: the warranty covers only what's in the agreement with the service provider. Exclusions specified in the deal are the responsibility of the homeowner. This is why it's important to read the fine print before assuming broader coverage than you may actually have in place.

Typically, however, home warranties can cover all or some of the following items:

Dishwashers

Refrigerators

Microwaves

Ovens

Garage door openers

Air conditioners

Furnaces

Clothes washer

Clothes dryer

This list is not exhaustive and warranties can cover more or fewer items. It can also be set up to cover select items only.

While seemingly endless, the list of items a home warranty won't cover is also considerable. Typically home warranties won't cover:

Items/appliances that were already broken

Items/appliances that were initially installed improperly

Structural, plumbing and electrical adjustments needed to install new items

Cosmetic issues

Modifications or adjustments made to new appliances

Is a home warranty worth it?

Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer to this question. It all comes down to the homeowner's individual circumstances and preferences. There are, however, some baseline ways to determine if a home warranty is worthy.

Two of the most common ways to determine if a home warranty is worth it are as follows:

Your manufacturer warranty has expired. If one or more of your items have since passed their warranty expiration date then it may make sense to shore up coverage with a home warranty.

If one or more of your items have since passed their warranty expiration date then it may make sense to shore up coverage with a home warranty. Your appliances are old or aging. If your manufacturer warranty has expired then it's because your dishwasher, fridge or other appliance has aged out of the coverage zone. As is predictable, older appliances tend to break down more often than newer ones. This is when you may benefit from having a warranty.

Do a realistic check of your home and appliances to determine which items need protection (particularly your newer ones). If you want more safety and security than regular home insurance provides, a home warranty is a good place to start.

