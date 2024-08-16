"Very demure" TikToker Jools Lebron explains the viral trend and how to embody her "very mindful" example

The word demure, seemingly out of nowhere, exploded online this month and sparked a cultural conversation. The beauty influencer who started the viral trend, Jools Lebron, told "CBS Mornings" about the inspiration behind her popular demure video — and what the word represents to her.

Backstory of the "demure trend"

The "demure" trend started in early August when Jools posted a 38-second video showcasing her professional makeup look.

"See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look? Very presentable. A lot of you girls go to the interview, looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma, not demure," she said in the TikTok video that propelled the word "demure" into the spotlight.

At the time, Jools told "CBS Mornings" she was working as a cashier and posting content from her car — never imagining that her videos would reach millions. Her "demure" theme began as a reference to another video, where she had chosen to go with a more natural look for her first day at a new job after initially doing a more dramatic makeup style at a previous job.

"I was like, let's go very natural. Let's not do too much. So then I was like, I don't show up to the first day with a green cut crease. I don't show up looking like a clown, but I was really referencing how I had shown up at another job," she explained in an interview with "CBS Mornings."

What does "demure" mean?

Jools, known as joolieannie on TikTok, said her version of "demure" isn't just about appearance; it's a statement of self-awareness and confidence.

"We're all like in this; we're unified, like nothing has to be so serious. Nothing has to be so aggressive. Like everything could just be very cute. Where, you know, we don't do too much. We only do a little bit. I'm not crazy with it. I'm very demure," she said.

With millions of TikTok views and a growing fan base, Jools is redefining what it means to be "demure" in the digital age. For Jools, it's not just a saying — it's a way of life. She uses "demure" not just to describe her classic, understated style but also as a playful nod to her identity as a trans woman.

"When I did start making TikToks, I found more girls like me. I found girls who are plus size who are trans, who are having the same experiences that come uniquely with that set of combinations," she explained.

Jools said she was surprised by what the video has become. Despite trying different types of content over the years — from makeup tutorials to videos about Bratz dolls — nothing took off like her recent "demure" series. The platform has significantly impacted Jools' life, providing her with brand opportunities.

As she continues to rise in popularity, Jools remains committed to promoting a positive message. She encourages others to find their own meaning in being "demure" and to be mindful and considerate in how they present themselves.

"Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world," she said.