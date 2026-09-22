We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Going without life insurance can have consequences that extend far beyond the cost of a funeral or other final expenses. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Life insurance doesn't always feel like an immediate financial priority, and that's particularly true when you're juggling mortgage payments, groceries, childcare and other everyday expenses. Unlike many household costs, the benefit of paying for life insurance coverage can also seem distant, especially if you're healthy and still many years away from retirement. That can make the idea of skipping coverage or putting off buying it seem like an easy way to trim your monthly budget.

The problem is that the financial obligations you're handling today won't just disappear if you die unexpectedly. Should that happen, your family could still have a mortgage or rent to pay, children to support and other expenses that were previously covered, at least in part, by your income, to pay for. And while the savings you put away now can provide some protection, even a substantial emergency fund may not fully replace years of lost earnings.

That's why the decision to go without life insurance can have consequences that extend far beyond the cost of a funeral or other final expenses. Depending on your family's finances, the effects could reshape everything from its monthly budget to its long-term plans.

Find out about your coverage options with New York Life here.

What could happen to your family's finances without life insurance?

The exact impact of going without life insurance depends on factors such as your income, debts, savings and how many people depend on you financially. For many families, though, the loss of a household member can create several financial challenges at once, including the following:

Your family could lose a major source of income

One of the biggest financial risks of skipping life insurance is your family facing the sudden loss of your earnings. If your household relies on two incomes to cover its regular bills, losing one paycheck could make the existing budget difficult or impossible to maintain.

The impact can be even greater if you're the primary or sole breadwinner. Your surviving family members may need to cover years of mortgage or rent payments, utilities, food, insurance and other costs without the income they previously depended on.

A life insurance death benefit can help replace some of those lost earnings. Without coverage, though, your family may have to rely on savings, investments or other sources of income to cover the lost income instead.

Compare your New York Life policy options online now.

Your family's savings could be depleted quickly

An emergency fund can help absorb unexpected expenses, but it may not be enough to support a family for an extended period. Without life insurance proceeds, your surviving family members could be forced to draw heavily from savings to cover both immediate costs and regular household bills.

That can create other problems, as money originally set aside for other goals may need to be redirected if your savings are depleted. College savings, a future home purchase or even retirement funds could become sources of cash for current expenses, and once those accounts are tapped, rebuilding them can take years.

Housing costs could become harder to manage

Housing is one of the largest monthly expenses for many households. If your family needs your income to afford the mortgage, your death could leave the surviving borrower responsible for the same payment with fewer financial resources. After all, the mortgage itself generally doesn't disappear when a homeowner dies.

And without enough savings or insurance coverage, your family may need to refinance, use other assets to make the payments or, in some cases, sell the home. Renters can face a similar problem if the surviving household members can't comfortably afford their current lease on the remaining income.

Childcare and household costs could increase

The financial value you provide to your household isn't necessarily limited to a paycheck. A stay-at-home parent, for example, may provide childcare, transportation, meal preparation and other services that would be expensive to replace.

If that parent dies without life insurance, the surviving parent may suddenly need to pay for daycare, after-school care or additional household help. Those costs can add thousands of dollars to the family's annual budget, making life insurance a potentially valuable resource investment even when the insured person doesn't earn a traditional salary.

Your family's long-term financial goals could be disrupted

The immediate bills may be the most pressing concern after a death, but the financial consequences can continue for years. A surviving spouse may have to reduce retirement contributions to cover current expenses, while money intended for a child's college education could instead be used for housing or everyday necessities.

That can have a compounding effect. Missing years of retirement contributions, for example, doesn't only mean losing the money that would have been deposited; it can also mean losing years of potential investment growth. As a result, a financial shortfall today can make future goals considerably harder to reach.

New York Life's 2025 Wealth Watch survey found a sizable confidence gap between adults who own financial protection products and those who don't. Among respondents with products such as life and long-term care insurance, 72% were confident they would have enough money saved for retirement, versus 49% of those without these products.

A similar divide emerged around broader financial goals: 74% of adults with protection products were confident they could meet their goals, compared with 52% of respondents who did not have them.

Your loved ones may have to take on new debt

When savings and income aren't enough, borrowing may become the fallback. Surviving family members could turn to credit cards or personal loans to cover funeral expenses, household bills or other costs, particularly during the first few months after a loss.

That can create a difficult cycle that occurs at a time when the household is already adjusting to lower income, as high-rate debt adds another monthly obligation to the mix, despite there being less money available to pay it. Life insurance can provide a financial buffer that reduces the need to rely as heavily on borrowing during that transition.

The bottom line

Going without life insurance doesn't automatically mean your family would face financial trouble, particularly if you have significant savings, few financial obligations and no one who depends on your income or unpaid work. But for households that rely on your contributions, the absence of life insurance coverage could turn an already difficult loss into a much larger financial disruption.

So, take time to consider what would happen to your family's budget if your income or household contributions disappeared tomorrow. Add up the major expenses they'd still need to cover, along with outstanding debts and long-term goals, and compare that figure with the savings and other assets already available. Doing so can help you determine whether life insurance belongs in your financial plan — and, if it does, how much coverage may be appropriate.