These are the most commonly misspelled words of 2018

Google Trends has released a list of the most commonly misspelled words across the country, and "beautiful" topped the list in 11 states.

The second most searched "how to spell" word was "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," which was the most frequently searched word in six states.

Other top words likely to stump spellers include "schedule" in Pennsylvania, "resume" in New Jersey, and "decision" in Delaware. "Connecticut" even got the search treatment from people in Maine, even though both states are in New England.

Some states had more idiosyncratic spelling questions. Missouri and Connecticut residents searched most for "sincerely." Iowans were most likely to Google the spelling of "vacuum," while Florida residents searched for "hors d'oeuvres" and Kansans wondered about "consequences."

Google Trends

No doubt those words would be a breeze for Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Karthik Nemmani. The 14-year-old won first place Thursday night after successfully spelling "koinonia," which means Christian fellowship or communion. In addition to the coveted trophy, Karthik's spelling prowess earned him more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.