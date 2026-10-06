How beavers are protecting West London from flooding

To find a little wilderness in West London, take a left at the shopping mall and head under the highway. Near a McDonald's and within reach of the city's busy transport network, a family of beavers is reshaping a wetland and helping protect nearby streets and a Tube station from flooding.

Five Eurasian beavers were released into the town of Greenford in October 2023. They were the first to return to West London in about 400 years, part of an effort to bring back a species hunted to extinction centuries ago. The animals live within a fenced site that remains accessible to the public.

Veterinarian and conservationist Dr. Sean McCormack, one of the driving forces behind the Ealing Beaver Project, puts the chances of spotting one during a recent visit at 90%.

"Anytime from now you could see a beaver swimming across the lagoon here," he said.

But these animals were brought here to do more than draw an audience. They were offered a job.

The area around nearby Greenford Station had suffered repeated flooding during heavy rainfall. Local authorities were considering engineering works to hold back water before it reached the urban area downstream. McCormack and his fellow conservationists proposed a different approach: let beavers help manage it.

"They had planned a lot of expensive engineering works to create reservoirs to hold more water," he said. "And we said beavers could do that at a fraction of the cost and maybe more effectively."

The beavers got to work, felling trees, gathering branches and building dams. By July this year, they had constructed seven dams and created three ponds that help retain water.

Their engineering changes how rainfall moves through the landscape. Instead of rushing downstream, water is held in ponds, spread across the wetland and released more slowly.

The results came sooner than expected, McCormack said.

"By the second winter they were here — no flooding at all," he said of the downstream area the project was intended to help. "So we knew it would work in theory, we didn't realize they would do it so fast."

The project also reports that the dams have helped prevent flooding in Greenford Station's lobby and the surrounding residential area.

The transformation extends beyond flood protection. The beavers have built a lodge roughly 6 feet high, with an underwater entrance connecting it to the lagoon. Around it, their work is creating opportunities for other wildlife.

Beside a fallen tree, McCormack points out how a beaver chewed more deeply into one side of the trunk, bringing it down into the water.

"And then all that dead wood is going to provide habitat for beetles and woodpeckers and bats and all sorts of things," he says.

For visitors joining a guided evening beaver safari, the attraction is often simpler: catching sight of an animal going about its business in an unexpected corner of the capital.

Sometimes, baby beavers, called kits, make an appearance.

The breeding success has become another sign that the animals are settling in. The project reported that the parents, Willow and Woody, welcomed two more kits in 2026, their third consecutive year of breeding. McCormack has described their continued success as "nature's report card."

The lessons could reach beyond this patch of London: learning to live alongside beavers and harness their benefits could help communities facing the challenges of climate change, McCormack said.

And there is another benefit, harder to measure in flood levels or species counts.

"They make people smile," he said.